Veteran Bengali actor and Dada Saheb Phalke winner Soumitra Chattopadhyay tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is admitted to Bellevue Nursing Home in Kolkata. His family members confirmed that he has fallen ill a few days back, following which a Coronavirus test was adviced by a doctor. Actor's daughter, Poulami Bose confirmed that Soumitra is stable. She said, "He is stable. He had a fever in the last few days. We wanted to admit him as a precautionary measure since he has multiple comorbidities."

As per the reports, the actor is being monitored by a three-member medical team and the family has said that the legendary actor is a patient of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The actor has also suffered pneumonia in the past and was admitted to a hospital for a few days.

The sources said that the veteran actor was shooting for a documentary titled 'Abhijan' directed by Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Jisshu Sengupta will be seen playing the young Soumitra in the documentary and Soumitra himself plays his older self in the film. He has also attended the shoot at Bharatlaxmi Studio on October 1 and the next shooting was scheduled on October 7.

The news of the actor testing positive for coronavirus has raised concerns in Tollywood and many celebrities wished him for his speedy recovery.

Earlier, many actors, directors, and producers like Ranjit Mallick, his daughter and actress Koel Mallick, wife Dipa Mallick, producer Nispal Singh, and director Raj Chakraborty had tested coronavirus positive but have since recovered.

Soumitra Chattopadhyay is a celebrated Bengali actor and is best known for his collaboration with Oscar-winning Satyajit Ray for the Feluda series. Soumitra played the titular role of Feluda in Ray’s Films. He was also part of Ray’s popular Apu’r Sanghar or The World of Apu. Some of Soumitra’s best works include Ashani Sanket, Ghare Baire, Aranyer Din Ratri, Charulata, Shakha Proshakha, Jhinder Bandi, Saat Pake Bandha among many others.