Veteran Bengali film director Tarun Majumdar died at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Monday morning. He was 91 and on ventilator support. The noted film director was suffering from kidney ailments since a long time, and was admitted to the hospital on June 14. His condition deteriorated on late Saturday night, and he had to be put on ventilator support. Majumdar died around 11:15 am today(Monday).

Tarun Majumdar was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1990. He has also won four National Awards and five Filmfare awards in his career, including a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. Tarun Majumdar debuted as a director in the film industry with Basanta Choudhury in Alor Pipasha in the year 1985.

Some of Majumdar's notable works include Balika Badhu (1976), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972) and Dadar Kirti (1980).

Talking about his films, earlier in 2015, Tarun Majumdar had said, "I have always been intrigued by human relationships and values. I think the quest of a man is to become a better human being. I think I understand the middle-class milieu better and hence interpreted it in various ways on celluloid."