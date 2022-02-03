Ramesh Deo Passed Away: A veteran Bollywood and Marathi cinema actor, director, and producer Ramesh Deo, best known for his appearances in films like ‘Anand‘ and ‘Mere Apne,’ died of a heart attack on Wednesday. Deo was 93 years old and had been ill for a few days, according to his son, well-known Marathi actor Ajinkya.

He leaves behind his wife, Seema, also an actor, and two sons, Ajinkya and Abhinay, the film director who helmed ‘Game‘ and ‘Delhi Belly‘. The handsome actor, born in Amravati, Maharashtra, on January 30, 1926, celebrated his 93rd birthday three days ago and a number of his well-wishers went on Twitter to celebrate the fact.

The character actor is best remembered by Hindi film fans for his role of a doctor in ‘Anand‘ (1971), the Hrishikesh Mukherjee film starring Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, and in Gulzar’s ‘Mere Apne‘ (1971), where Meena Kumari, Vinod Khanna, and Shatrughan Sinha played the lead characters.

Over five decades, Deo essayed a number of roles in a wide range of Hindi films, right up to ‘Jolly LLB‘ (the black comedy with Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani) in 2013 and Sunny Deol’s ‘Ghayal Once Again‘ in 2016. Deo’s main love, however, remained Marathi cinema. His debut film, where he had a cameo, was ‘Patlachi Por‘ in 1951. His actual innings in a lead role started with ‘Andhala Magto Ek Dola‘ in 1956.

Deo appeared in nearly 250 films, produced more than a dozen, and directed a few more. He was the recipient of a number of honours, including the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the 11th Pune International Film Festival in 2013.

(With inputs from IANS)