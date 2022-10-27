Esmayeel Shroff Death: Veteran Bollywood films director Esmayeel Shroff passed away following a brief illness in Mumbai late on Wednesday, a family friend said. He was 62. Esmayeel was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Govinda's Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho, Her Adorable Expressions Will Win You Over | Watch

Esmayeel Shroff had offered several hits including Ahista Ahista, Bulandi, Thodi Si Bewafai, Surya passed away today. Esmayeel was the only director to do four films with late veteran actor Raaj Kumar.

Actor Govinda, whose debut film Love 86 was directed by Esmayeel Shroff, mourned the loss of the veteran filmmaker. He told E-Times, "I'm deeply saddened. My career started with his film. Uparwala unko jannat naseeb karaye (May the almighty guide his soul to heaven). May his soul rest in peace. Not only did he give me work, but he used to have faith in me, too. He was the first person in my life who said that Govinda understands cinema. He played a big role in making me Govinda from Govind."

