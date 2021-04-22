Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood cinematographer Johny Lal passed away on Wednesday, April 21 at his Mumbai residence. He worked on films such as Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Partner, Om Jai Jagadish and Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai. He reportedly succumbed to Covid-19. Bollywood celebrities such as R Madhavan, Tusshar Kapoor, Satish Kaushik and Rahul Dev who have worked with the cinematographer in the past took to their social media handles to mourn the demise of veteran cinematographer Johny Lal.

R. Madhavan, who worked with the cinematographer in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, tweeted on Thursday: “The Saga of tragedies continues and we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir. Your gentleness, kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast.”

The Saga of tragedies continues & we lost a wonderful man-The DOP of RHTDM. RIP Johny Lal sir.Your gentleness,kindness and brilliance will be so missed. You so beautifully managed to bring out our souls in RHTDM & now yours makes its way to the heavens. Heartbroken and aghast.🙏 pic.twitter.com/301Jj59uMA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 22, 2021



Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik wrote: “Oh God !! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal an ace cinematographer, great, simple human being . Will miss u Johny Maa .Heartfelt condolences to the family & May his pure soul RIP .. Om Shanti #KabirLal#Amirlal.”

Oh God !! Shocked to hear about demise of Johny Lal an ace cinematographer , great,simple human being . Will miss u Johny Maa .Heartfelt condolences to the family & May his pure soul RIP .. Om Shanti 💐💐💐💐#KabirLal#Amirlal pic.twitter.com/3UN1ZZlu0p — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) April 22, 2021



Rahul Dev wrote: “Gosh! Absolutely shocked to learn about the demise of Johny Lal Ji! An ace cinematographer, a kind and simple soul, we shot in Chennai in 2019. My heartfelt condolences to his entire family in their time of test … Om Shanti #JohnyLal”.

Recalling his experience of working with Lal in his debut film “Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai”, Tusshar Kapoor wrote: “RIP Johnny sir! Thank you for making #mujhekucchkehnahai look like the way it did, fresh even today! Thank you for making my rawness and imperfection, look natural and youthful, during the filming of my 1st film! #prayers #kindsoul #gorgeouscinematography.”

May his soul rest in peace!