Veteran composer Pyarelal’s wife Sunila Sharma, dies at 78 in Mumbai

The music world is mourning the loss of Sunila Sharma, wife of celebrated composer Pyarelal. She passed away in Mumbai at the age of 78, with tributes pouring in following the news of her demise.

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Legendary composer Pyarelal's wife Sunila Sharma passes away (PC: Twitter)

The music fraternity is mourning the loss of Sunila Sharma, wife of legendary composer Pyarelal of the iconic Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo. Sunila passed away in Mumbai at the age of 78, leaving her family and loved ones in deep sorrow. The news of her demise was shared by the family through a heartfelt statement, remembering her as a person filled with grace, kindness and strength. She was surrounded by her family during her final moments. Her passing marks a difficult time for Pyarelal and those close to the family.

Sunila Sharma passes away in Mumbai at 78

Sunila Sharma died on July 12, 2026, in Mumbai. According to a statement shared by the family, she passed away peacefully in the presence of her loved ones. The family’s announcement read, “With deep grief and love in our hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Amma, Sunila Pyarelal Sharma, who left for her heavenly abode on July 12, 2026, surrounded by the warmth of her family.” The statement reflected the family’s emotional loss while remembering Sunila’s role as a source of love and support for everyone around her.

See Sunila Sharma’s family post here

Family remembers her strength and compassion

The family described Sunila as someone who lived with grace, devotion and quiet strength. They shared that she was a pillar of unconditional love and remained a strong presence in the lives of those who knew her. The statement added, “Amma lived a life of grace, devotion, and quiet strength – a pillar of unconditional love to all who knew her. While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort knowing she is finally at peace.”

The family also expressed gratitude towards friends and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this difficult period. They concluded their message by saying, “We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support of our family and friends during this time. Your work here is beautifully finished, Amma. Rest in eternal peace.”

The family has also confirmed that Sunila Sharma’s final rites will take place on July 13 at the Dattatray Road Crematorium in Santacruz West, Mumbai. Friends, relatives and members of the entertainment industry are expected to attend the funeral and pay their last respects to Sunila.

Sunila Sharma’s last television appearance

Although Sunila Sharma largely stayed away from the limelight, she occasionally accompanied her husband Pyarelal Sharma at special events and television appearances. One of her notable last public appearances came on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13, where she appeared alongside Pyarelal during a special tribute episode celebrating his remarkable musical journey.

The episode highlighted Pyarelal’s contribution to Indian music, while Sunila’s presence added a personal touch to the celebration. Over the years, she remained a constant source of support for the legendary composer and was often seen standing by him during important public appearances and industry events.

A look at Pyarelal’s legendary musical journey

Pyarelal remains one of the most respected names in Indian film music. Along with the late Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar, he formed the legendary Laxmikant-Pyarelal music duo, which shaped the sound of Hindi cinema for several decades.

The duo created memorable melodies for hundreds of films and became known for their ability to blend classical influences with popular music. Their iconic compositions include songs from films such as Bobby, Karz, Amar Akbar Anthony, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Tezaab, Ek Duuje Ke Liye and Utsav. Their contribution to Bollywood music continues to be celebrated by generations of listeners.