Veteran filmmaker and theatre legend Vijaya Mehta, best known for Rao Saheb and Pestonjee, dies at 91

Renowned for shaping modern Indian theatre and directing acclaimed films, Vijaya Mehta's passing marks the end of an era. Her work continues to inspire generations of actors, filmmakers and theatre enthusiasts.

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Marathi theatre icon Vijaya Mehta dies at 91 (PC: Twitter)

Indian theatre and cinema have lost one of their most respected creative minds with the passing of veteran filmmaker, theatre director and actor Vijaya Mehta. She died at the age of 91 at her residence on Tuesday, leaving behind a remarkable artistic legacy that inspired generations of performers and directors. Widely admired for transforming Marathi experimental theatre and making meaningful contributions to parallel cinema, Mehta was celebrated for her vision, dedication and innovative storytelling. Her work went beyond entertainment as she introduced fresh ideas to the stage and screen, making her one of the most influential cultural figures in Indian performing arts.

Vijaya Mehta passes away at 91

Vijaya Mehta breathed her last on Tuesday night at her home. Her death has deeply saddened the theatre and film community with several artists remembering her as a mentor and guiding force. Actor Vijay Kenkre described her passing as a personal loss and recalled her as his guru. Known affectionately as “Bai” among theatre artists, Mehta earned immense respect through decades of dedication to theatre direction, acting and filmmaking.

A pioneer of Marathi experimental theatre

Born as Vijaya Jaywant on November 4, 1934, in Baroda now known as Vadodara, Mehta completed her education at the University of Mumbai before receiving theatre training under renowned mentors Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban. Her strong foundation in theatre helped shape a career that would influence modern Indian stagecraft for more than six decades.

During the 1960s she co-founded the experimental theatre group Rangayan along with playwright Vijay Tendulkar and actors Shriram Lagoo and Arvind Deshpande. The group became one of the leading forces behind Maharashtra’s experimental theatre movement introducing bold themes and contemporary storytelling that challenged traditional theatre.

Landmark productions of Vijaya Mehta that left a lasting impact

Throughout her career Vijaya Mehta directed several acclaimed stage productions that remain highly regarded even today. Her adaptation of Ek Shoonya Bajirao became a milestone in Indian theatre while Ajab Nyay Vartulacha introduced Marathi audiences to the works of German playwright Bertolt Brecht through an adaptation of The Caucasian Chalk Circle.

She also directed memorable productions including Barrister Shakuntal Hamidabaichi Kothi and Mother. Her work also extended beyond India through Indo-German theatre collaborations helping Indian theatre gain wider international recognition.

Vijaya Mehta’s memorable contributions to Indian cinema

Although theatre remained her greatest passion Vijaya Mehta also earned praise for her work in Indian parallel cinema. As a filmmaker she directed critically acclaimed films Rao Saheb and Pestonjee both of which continue to be remembered as important works in Indian cinema.

She also delivered impressive performances as an actor in films including Kalyug and the 1984 cult classic Party which also featured stalwarts like late Om Puri, Amrish Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, KK Raina, Rohini Hattangadi and many other accomplished actors. Her performance in Party received widespread appreciation for its depth and authenticity.

Honours and recognition of theatre mogul Vijaya Mehta

Vijaya Mehta’s extraordinary contribution to theatre and cinema earned her several prestigious honours over the years. The theatre mogul received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction in 1975 followed by the Padma Shri in 1986. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for Rao Saheb and also received the Best Actress Award at the Asia Pacific Film Festival for iconic and path-breaking Party. In 2012 she was honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Tagore Ratna and later received the META Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her lifelong contribution to Indian theatre.