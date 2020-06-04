Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee passed away on Thursday morning from age-related ailments at his Santacruz residence in Mumbai. He was 93. Basu wasn’t keeping well for quite some time due to old age. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz cremation at 2 pm. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra & Diljit Dosanjh to pair up for Chameli Ki Shaadi?

Indian Film & TV Directors' Association president Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to confirm the news. "I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz cremation at 2 pm. It's a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee", he wrote.

Basu Chatterjee was known for his films such as Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Chameli Ki Shaadi and Rajnigandha. He became associated with what came to be known as middle cinema or middle-of-the-road cinema, with filmmakers such as Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Bhattacharya, whom he assisted in Teesri Kasam.

Basu Chatterjee directed many big actors like Mithun Chakraborty in Shaukheen with Rati Agnihotri, Vinod Mehra in Us Paar, Jeetendra with Neetu Singh in Priyatama, Dev Anand with Tina Munim in Man Pasand, Rajesh Khanna with Neetu Singh in Chakravyuha, Dharmendra with Hema Malini in Dillagi and Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil.

Basu has also directed many Bengali films such as Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din.

May his soul rest in peace!