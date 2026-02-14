Home

Veteran Kannada filmmaker Joe Simon dies at 80 due to...

The Kannada film industry is currently in deep mourning as it has lost one of the most respected veterans, Joe Simon. The filmmaker, actor, and writer passed away at the age of 80, and the cause of his death was a heart attack. Known for his decades-long contribution to cinema, Simon’s death has left colleagues, political leaders, and fans in deep shock. His passing marks the end of an era for the industry he helped shape with his creative vision and dedication.

Collapsed during the KFCC meeting

Veteran Kannada film director and actor Joe Simon took his last breath on Friday after a heart attack. As per reports, he was attending a meeting at the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce in Bengaluru when the tragic incident occurred.

The filmmaker was actively participating in the discussion, offering suggestions and even proposing that a celebratory programme should be organised. However, moments later, he collapsed. A person present at the meeting told the publication, “Shortly after stepping out of the meeting hall, he went and sat on the attendant’s chair, and he suddenly collapsed; it was a severe cardiac arrest.”

According to reports, he was immediately rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead at around 4.30 pm.

Tributes pour in

As soon as this news came, it sent shockwaves through the industry.

Condolences began pouring in from both the political sphere and the film fraternity soon after the news broke. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar described Simon’s demise as an “irreparable loss” to the Kannada film industry.

Expressing his grief, he said, “It is saddening that renowned Kannada film director Joe Simon has passed away due to a heart attack. Joe Simon, who hailed from Mandya and had been active in the Kannada film industry for decades, worked in nearly 100 films as an actor, director, and lyricist. His demise is an irreparable loss to the Kannada film industry. I pray that God grants eternal peace to his soul and gives strength to his family to bear this pain. Om Shanti,” Shivakumar wrote on X in Kannada.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka also spoke about Simon’s contribution as an actor, director, and dialogue writer.

With his career spanning over decades, Joe Simon directed several popular Kannada films such as Sahasa Simha, Snehada Kadalalli, Simha Jodi, and Mr Vasu. Besides filmmaking, he also served as the vice president of the Kannada Film Directors Association.

Joe Simon’s Eternal Legacy

His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the industry. While he is not in the world today. his legacy will always stay alive through his work and warmth he carried.

