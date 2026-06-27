Veteran Odia cinematographer Dillip Ray dies at 72

Award-winning cinematographer Dillip Ray, who helped shape Odia cinema for decades, dies at 72. From capturing timeless stories on screen to winning multiple state honours, his legacy will continue to inspire generations.

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Dillip Ray (PC: Twitter)

The Odia film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most respected behind-the-camera talents. Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray, whose work brought countless stories to life on the big screen, has passed away at the age of 72. His death marks the end of an era for Odia cinema, where his contribution stretched across decades and earned admiration from filmmakers, actors and audiences alike. As tributes continue to pour in, his remarkable journey is being remembered with gratitude.

Cinematographer Dillip Ray dies at 72

Veteran cinematographer Dillip Ray died on Friday night at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after a brief illness. He was 72. According to his family, Ray had been undergoing treatment for the past few days before he breathed his last. Reports said he had suffered a brain stroke before being admitted to hospital. He is survived by his wife and three daughters.

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Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences, describing Ray’s passing as an irreparable loss to the state’s artistic and cultural community. He wrote on Twitter, I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of distinguished cinematographer Dillip Ray. His extraordinary artistic contributions to enriching the Odia film world will always remain memorable. His departure is an irreparable loss to our world of art and culture. I convey my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members while praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul.” He praised the cinematographer’s contribution to enriching Odia cinema and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family.

ବିଶିଷ୍ଟ ସିନେମାଟୋଗ୍ରାଫର ଦିଲ୍ଲୀପ ରାୟଙ୍କ ପରଲୋକ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ।

ଓଡ଼ିଆ ଚଳଚ୍ଚିତ୍ର ଜଗତକୁ ସମୃଦ୍ଧ କରିବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର ଅସାଧାରଣ କଳାତ୍ମକ ଅବଦାନ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଆମ କଳା ଓ ସଂସ୍କୃତି ଜଗତ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି।

ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଗଭୀର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର… pic.twitter.com/MJkBJcZjls — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) June 27, 2026

About Dillip Ray

Born on 27 July 1954 in Cuttack, Dillip Ray developed an early passion for cinematography. He received formal training at the Film and Television Institute in Bengaluru before beginning a career that would span several decades.

Ray became one of the most respected cinematographers in Odia cinema, known for his eye for detail and his ability to capture emotion through the camera. He also worked in Bengali and Chhattisgarhi films, along with documentaries and television serials.

Dillip Ray’s cinematography journey

Dillip Ray’s filmography reflects the growth of Odia cinema over several decades. Some of his best-known films include Trisandhya, Baje Bainsi Nache Ghungura, Chaka Bhaunri, Ei Ta Dunia, Mamata Ra Dora, Majhi Pahacha, and Bidhira Bidhana.

His cinematography was admired for its natural visuals, thoughtful framing and ability to enhance storytelling without overshadowing it. Whether working on family dramas or socially driven films, Ray’s camera work always added depth and emotion to every scene.

Throughout his career, he filmed more than 80 Odia feature films and around 15 Bengali productions. His outstanding work earned him the Odisha State Film Award for Best Cinematography five times, making him one of the state’s most celebrated technicians.