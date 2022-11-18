Veteran Punjabi Actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura Dies at 69, Industry Mourns

Veteran Punjabi Actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura Dies at 69, Industry Mourns

Veteran Punjabi actor Daljeet Kaur Khangura passed away on November 17, 2022, in Raikot, Punjab. Confirming the news of her demise, actor Neeru Bajwa took to Instagram and wrote, “Rip #daljitkaur Ji.. you were an inspiration….. very sad news. Am so grateful I had the opportunity to work with you #legend in #heerranjha.”

Also Read:

Neeru Bajwa Confirms The News

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

Popularly known as ‘Hema Malini’ of the Punjabi film industry, Daljeet Kaur has acted in films like Daaj, Giddha, Putt Jattan De, Roop Shaqinan Da, Ishaq Nimana, Laajo, Batwara, Vairee Jatt, Patola, and Jagga Daku among others.

Numerous celebrities expressed their condolences on social media after hearing the news. Singer Mika Singh tweeted, “The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace.”

Mika Singh Expresses Condolences

The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZgOkv2rV3Z — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 17, 2022

Daljeet Kaur studied at the Film and Television Institute of India. Actor Satish Shah was her batchmate.

Satish took to Twitter and wrote, “A dear friend and batchmate Daljeet Kaur the punjabi lead girl of yesteryears passed away on 17th this month. May her soul find eternal peace. FTII 1976 batch.”

Satish Shah Remembers Daljeet Kaur

A dear friend and batchmate Daljeet Kaur the punjabi lead girl of yester years passed away on 17th this month. May her soul find eternal peace. 🙏🙏🙏FTII 1976 batch — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) November 17, 2022

May her soul rest in peace!

(With ANI inputs)