Veteran Tamil Actor Mayilsamy Dies at 57 After Feeling Discomfort

Popular comic actor R Mayilsamy died on Sunday early morning, February 19. He was feeling uncomfortable so his family took him to the hospital.

Popular Tamil comic actor R Mayilsamy died on Sunday early morning, February 19. He was 57. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news and stated Mayilsamy felt discomfort o Saturday, and his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital. He passed away on the way itself. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Popular Tamil Comedy Actor #MayilSamy passed away earlier this morning.. He was 57.. Shocking and sad news.. Condolences to friends and family.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/Yc7MsBSMjX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 19, 2023

Late Actor #Mayilsamy ‘s last video.. He felt discomfort.. As his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital, he passed away on the way itself.. Later, Doctors confirmed.. He was busy with several movies.. He was first one TV Channels call, when legends pass away.. RIP! https://t.co/r8MQpv2kwy — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 19, 2023



Mayilsamy has acted in comedy and character roles in numerous Tamil films. He was also an acclaimed stage performer, stand-up comedian, TV host, and theatre artist. He made his debut on Tamil television as the host and judge of a popular comedy show and made his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with veteran filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj’s film Dhavani Kanavugal, released in 1984.

May his soul rest in peace.

