Veteran Tamil Actor Mayilsamy Dies at 57 After Feeling Discomfort

Published: February 19, 2023 8:45 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Popular Tamil comic actor R Mayilsamy died on Sunday early morning, February 19. He was 57. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news and stated Mayilsamy felt discomfort o Saturday, and his family took him to Porur Ramachandra Hospital. He passed away on the way itself. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Mayilsamy has acted in comedy and character roles in numerous Tamil films. He was also an acclaimed stage performer, stand-up comedian, TV host, and theatre artist. He made his debut on Tamil television as the host and judge of a popular comedy show and made his acting debut in the Tamil film industry with veteran filmmaker-actor K Bhagyaraj’s film Dhavani Kanavugal, released in 1984.

May his soul rest in peace.

Published Date: February 19, 2023 8:45 AM IST

