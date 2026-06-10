Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja dies at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, one of the most influential names in the cinema industry, passed away on June 10. He was 84. His demise has left the film industry in mourning. Actor-p

Written by: Kritika Vaid
Published: June 10, 2026, 8:43 AM IST
Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja dies at 84
Bharathiraja (PC- Instagram)

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, one of the most influential names in the cinema industry, passed away on June 10. He was 84. His demise has left the film industry in mourning. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar expressed her grief over Bharathiraja’s demise on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti”.

Known for redefining rural storytelling on screen and introducing several future stars to the industry, Bharathiraja’s death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cinema.

Read more: Bharathiraja never accepted me as a good actor: Rajinikanth

It’s a developing story.

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About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Lead – Entertainment & Lifestyle. Kritika believes that behind every blockbuster, and every breaking headline, is a story told in both frames and figures. She brings over 12 years of experienc ... Read More

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