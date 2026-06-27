Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj dies at 73 due to heart attack

Veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73, following a heart attack, just days after attending actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy that shaped generations of filmmakers and entertained audiences for decades.

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K Bhagyaraj (PC: Instagram)

Tamil cinema is mourning the loss of one of its most respected creative voices. Veteran filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 due to heart attack, bringing to an end a career that spanned nearly five decades. Known for his relatable stories, memorable characters, and sharp screenplay writing, Bhagyaraj carved out a unique place in Indian cinema. His passing has left fans, fellow actors and filmmakers deeply saddened. While tributes continue to pour in from across the film industry, many are remembering not just the films he made but the lasting influence he had on Tamil storytelling.

K Bhagyaraj’s passes away at 73

According to latest reports, K Bhagyaraj suffered a heart attack and passed away in Chennai at the age of 73. His sudden demise has come as a major shock to the Tamil film fraternity, with colleagues and admirers expressing their grief on social media and paying tribute to his immense contribution to cinema. Details regarding his funeral are yet to be announced.

Tamil Nadu: Popular actor and director K. Bhagyaraj passes away, confirms Apollo Hospital. More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2026

K Bhagyaraj career highlights

Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj, he began his journey in films as an assistant director before gradually establishing himself as a successful writer, director, and actor. His ability to tell simple, emotional, and family-oriented stories helped him earn the admiration of audiences throughout his career. His work connected with audiences across generations, making him one of the most admired names in South Indian cinema.

Some of the K Bhagyaraj iconic movies include Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Indru Poi Naalai Vaa, Sundara Kandam, Puthiya Vaarpugal, and Mundhanai Mudichu. K. Bhagyaraj received several awards during his career, including the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Dialogue Writer for Puthiya Vaarpugal (1979), the Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Tamil for Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), and the SIIMA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014.

About K Bhagyaraj family life

K Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, their son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj. The veteran filmmaker continued to remain active in public life.

In one of his last public appearances, he attended the wedding of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter in Goa on June 25, 2026, along with other celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Trisha Krishnan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, and more.