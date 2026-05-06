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Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary dies in car accident, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi offer condolences, He has given...

Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary dies in car accident, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi offer condolences, ‘He has given…’

Veteran producer RB Choudary’s sudden demise leaves the industry in shock as prominent actors and filmmakers come forward to honour his work and influence.

RB Choudary dies in road accident (PC: Twitter)

Veteran Tamil producer RB Choudary passed away in a tragic car accident, leaving the film industry in deep shock and grief. The unfortunate incident took place in Udaipur and the news spread quickly across the cinema world. Known for his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema, Choudary was not just a producer but a mentor and guide for many in the industry. His sudden demise has left a void that will be difficult to fill as actors, filmmakers and fans remember his legacy and influence on storytelling and talent building.

What happened in Udaipur with RB Choudary?

RB Choudary died in a car accident on Tuesday in Udaipur. The news was confirmed by his team through an official statement, which expressed deep sorrow over the loss. The statement highlighted his immense contribution to cinema and called his passing an irreplaceable loss for the film fraternity. His death came as a shock to many who had worked closely with him over the years.

Rajinikanth pays a heartfelt tribute to his dear friend

Rajinikanth paid tribute to his longtime friend RB Choudary. The Tamil superstar took to his X account and posted, “My dear friend, Super Good Films R.B. Choudhary is a top-notch producer. A wonderful human being. He has given opportunities to countless young directors and kept the film world alive. His untimely death news has left me in great shock and immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Chiranjeevi’s tribute to RB Choudary

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi took to his X account and wrote, “Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “God Father” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss.”

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Venkatesh Daggubati also paid tribute, “Saddened beyond words to hear about the tragic passing of R.B. Choudary garu. We shared a deep personal bond over many years and I was fortunate to be associated with Super Good Films for Suryavamsam, Raja, Seenu and Sankranti. His passion and invaluable contributions to cinema will live on through his work. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find strength and solace in this heartbreaking loss.”

Also read: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Hema Malini, and other celebs congratulate Thalapathy Vijay as TVK creates history in Tamil Nadu 2026 elections

The legacy of RB Choudary

RB Choudary is survived by his four sons and a legacy built through Super Good Films. His production house backed several memorable films including Cheran Pandian Nattamai, Poove Unakkaga, Suryavamsam, Thullatha Manamum Thullum, Aanandham, Jilla and God Father. His most recent project was Maareesan starring Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. Over the years he played a key role in launching talents and shaping careers in the film industry.

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