Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies at 75

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

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Pavala Shyamala (PC: Twitter)

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala, known for her memorable character roles and contributions to Telugu cinema, passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Her demise has left fans and the film fraternity mourning the loss of a talented performer who entertained audiences for decades

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