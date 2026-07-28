Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies at 75

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies at 75 after suffering cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: July 28, 2026, 12:44 PM IST
Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies at 75
Pavala Shyamala (PC: Twitter)

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala, known for her memorable character roles and contributions to Telugu cinema, passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Her demise has left fans and the film fraternity mourning the loss of a talented performer who entertained audiences for decades

This is a developing story. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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