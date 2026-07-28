Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies at 75

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala, known for her memorable character roles and contributions to Telugu cinema, passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Her demise has left fans and the film fraternity mourning the loss of a talented performer who entertained audiences for decades
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