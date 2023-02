Veteran Telugu Filmmaker Sagar Passes Away at 70

Home

Veteran Telugu Filmmaker Sagar passed away at the age of 70 at his Chennai residence due to age-related ailments.

Veteran Telugu Filmmaker Sagar Dies: Veteran Telugu filmmaker Sagar passed away on Thursday at his Chennai residence. The 70-year-old was suffering from age-related ailments, as reported by Hindustan Times. Filmmaker Srinu Vaitla expressed remorse on the passing away of his mentor and wrote in his tweet, “It is extremely painful to know that my guru Sagar garu is no more. He took care of all his assistants very affectionately and taught many valuable things. He was a great support for all of us. You will be remembered forever sir Om Shanthi (sic).” Sagar was known for films like Amma Donga and Stuvartupuram Dongalu.

Sagar directed around 35 films in his movie career. He made his directorial debut with Rakasiloya (1983). His assistants Srinu Vaitla, VV Vinayak, Ravi Kumar Chowdhary, and G Nageswara Reddy, later became successful directors. Sagar’s Stuvartpuram Dongalu became a game-changer for his career, as it was a box office success.

The filmmaker’s popular works include Public Rowdy, Daadi, Nakshatra Poratam, Amma Donga, Bharatasimham, Ammanaakodalaa, Alumagalu, Jagadekaveerudu, Ramasakkanodu and Anveshna among others.