VicKat Fans in Awe After Spotting Vicky Kaushal’s Name on Katrina Kaif’s Bridal Mehendi- Can You See?

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had planned their wedding so well in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9. After their back-to-back wedding ceremonies, the couple jet off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. Ever since Katrina and Vicky got married, they have been treating fans with their pictures. Sometimes, the actor flaunts her bridal henna (mehendi) and a few times, her red bangles (chooda). But, did you notice Vicky Kaushal's name written on Katrina Kaif's mehendi? Yes, VicKat fans have now spotted 'Vicky' written on the newly bride's ring finger. Well, if you will take a closer look at Katrina's right hand, you'll see her husband's name designed.

The picture shared by Katrina from the Maldives shows her outstretched arms with intricate mehendi and bridal chooda on her wrists. On the ring finger of her right hand, you can spot her husband's name vertically written in small circles – each letter in a separate circle.

Have a look at Vicky’s name on Katrina’s mehendi:

Meanwhile, a few days back Katrina Kaif cooked Sooji Halwa as a part of 'Chaunka chardhana' ceremony. She shared the picture of the Halwa and wrote, 'Maine banaya'. Vicky also posted the same picture calling it the 'best Halwa ever'.

While their wedding was an intimate ceremony with only 120 people, several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan and Neha Dhupia among others attended the big fat Indian wedding. The couple also shared pictures from their Sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremony on social media later. Needless to say, they looked prettiest and the happiest in their Sabyasachi outfits. Reportedly, Vicky and Katrina have also planned to host an elaborate wedding reception for their industry friends in Mumbai.