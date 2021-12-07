Vicky-Katrina’s wedding details: The countdown to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding has officially begun. In Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, security preparations are well underway. On the 6th of December, the bride and groom, as well as their relatives and friends, arrived at the wedding venue. The couple is now preparing to begin their pre-wedding celebrations. The VicKat wedding is slated to take place on December 9th, according to numerous reports. The pair is scheduled to start a new chapter in their lives by the end of this week, and we couldn’t be more excited! Here is everything about the big-fat Bollywood wedding we know so far:Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: VicKat Receives Letter From Gaushala Ahead of Sangeet Ceremony, Check Details Here

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Festivities Date:

On December 7, the Sangeet takes place first, followed by the Mehendi of the bride-to-be on December 8. The wedding is set for December 9th. The couple will most likely get married in two ceremonies, not just one. While the main wedding will take place from Punjabi wedding customs, the couple is also expected to have a white wedding in the same fort.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Outfits Details:

According to Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif would wear an Abu Jani ensemble for her Mehendi, a Manish Malhotra lehenga for her Sangeet, and a Gucci gown for her wedding reception. The big day, however, will see her rocking a specially-curated lehenga by Sabyasachi who has also designed wedding lehengas for many Bollywood divas including Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Bipasha Basu, and Asin among others. Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen at the Mehendi and Sangeet events wearing designs by Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore. He is also expected to rely on a Sabyasachi design for the Punjabi wedding.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Venue Details:

The couple’s wedding will take place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. A Rajasthani Royal Family owns the property, which is a beautiful 14th-century fort. It is going to be a three-day wedding festival with so much planned and arranged for the guests to have the maximum fun at the wedding. Right from sightseeing to games and performances, the event management company has arranged everything to give the 120 guests at the wedding the best experience of their lives.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Theme

The pair have chosen several themes for various functions. Gold, beige, ivory, and white will be used during the Mehendi ritual. Glam is the concept of their Sangeet, and Pastel Sorbet is the theme of their wedding day. Even though the phones are officially not allowed at the wedding, the fans can expect a formal wedding announcement from the stars through their social media accounts once the ceremonies are over.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Shaadi Mandap Details:

For the pair to take ‘pheres‘ (rounds around the fire) as per Hindu customs, a glass ‘mandap‘ has been prepared and decorated in Rajwada style. Vicky and Katrina will have their pheras in a sort of gazebo, which will most likely be made of glass. A glass floor was also created earlier for actor Kajal Aggarwal when she got married at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The entire area that was designed for the bridal entry was made to look like the Dal lake in Kashmir with floating lotuses and water-like glass reflecting all the love at the wedding.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Guests List:

There are 120 guests who will be attending this Bollywood wedding of the year. Al the guests have been given a code/ number to appear at the wedding. According to recent reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding guest list includes a slew of Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Radhika Madan, Raveena Tandon and Neha Dhupia among others.

VicKat Sangeet Performances at the Wedding:

We all know Katrina is an amazing dancer, and we’ve learned that she’ll be shaking a leg on songs like Sau Aasmanon Ko, Nachde Ne Saare, Teri Ore and others. Vicky will play a set of Punjabi songs that he likes. As per various media reports, Katrina’s sisters will be dancing to Bollywood and English tunes, and even her mother will shake a leg. Sunny Kaushal, Vicky’s brother, may perform alongside his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. While guests will be entertained by Rajasthani folk performances at the sangeet celebration.

Security Details at VicKat Wedding:

This wedding ceremony will be held amidst tight security arrangements. Salman’s personal bodyguard and owner of Tiger Security will provide additional security for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding at Six Senses Fort. Each of the guests has been given a secret code, making it impossible to tell who is staying in which room.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Food Menu:

As reported by Bollywoodlife, 100 confectioners have travelled from Mumbai to the Six Senses Resort. The confectioners are said to live in Dharamshala, which is close by. A truck loaded with veggies from Karnataka has arrived at the place, necessitating special arrangements. The big wedding will likely feature a mix of Punjabi and international dishes.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Honeymoon Details:

Due to professional commitments, the lovebirds may not be able to take time off after the wedding. Katrina will star alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, while Vicky will hop on to shoot his next with Dharma Productions.

Stay tuned for more details on the #VicKat wedding. We’re just as excited as you are!