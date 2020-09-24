Actor Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who was seen in several films such as Vicky Donor, Parmanu, Hazaron Khwahishein Aisi, Delhi Crime has lost his battle to cancer on September 23. Bhupesh was reportedly receiving treatment at an Ahmedabad hospital. The news of his demise was tweeted by the National School of Drama (NSD) on Wednesday. “The news of Bhupesh Kumar Pandya’s (alumnus NSD 2001 batch) death is extremely sad. The NSD family pays a heartfelt tribute. God bless the departed soul,” the School announced on Twitter. Also Read - International Emmys 2020: India Gets Three Proud Nominations in Major Categories

Bhupesh Kumar Pandya, who graduated from NSD in 2001, was reportedly suffering from stage IV lung cancer. He needed Rs 25 lakhs for the treatment, which his family had been trying to arrange by organising a fundraiser. Also Read - Delhi: Man Shot Dead by Unknown Assailnts in Madhu Vihar; Probe on

After receiving the news, Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to pay their condolences Also Read - Delhi Police ASI on Duty Outside US Embassy Killed by Speeding Car

Actor Manoj Bajpayee paid a tribute to Pandya on Twitter. “भगवान Bhupesh Pandya की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें!!”, wrote the actor. A few days ago, Manoj had shared a tweet to help Bhupesh. He had written, “Request all of you to step forward help out colleague Actor Bhupesh A Nsd graduate !!”



Gajraj Rao paid tribute with three folded hands emoji.

🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) September 23, 2020



Mukesh Chabbra shared the news with sad emojis.

On September 19, Manoj had tweeted a link regarding a fundraiser for Bhupesh Pandya, who was in need of money to pay for his treatment. Actors like Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang had also shared the link and asked their Twitter followers to help Pandya.