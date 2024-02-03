Home

Entertainment

Vicky Jain BREAKS Silence on Almost Hitting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17: ‘That Gesture Meant…’

Vicky Jain BREAKS Silence on Almost Hitting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17: ‘That Gesture Meant…’

Vicky Jain has responded to the controversy surrounding his purported slap gesture on Bigg Boss, stating that the action held no significance.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were the most talked about couple in the Bigg Boss 17. Ever since the couple entered the reality show they became the talk of the town for their aggressive discussions and heated arguments. However, what caught netizens’ attention was when in one of the shows Vcicky got irritated during a discussion with Ankita and tried raising a hand. Later, Ankita also appeared to be in shock for a moment. Now, in an interview with entertainment portal Pinkvilla, Vicky has opened up on the matter.

Trending Now

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vicky tried to explain the matter and said, “When I look back at the clip today, it does come across as a harsh gesture. But seriously, I said even during that time that now after all this while, when you are educated, and after you have reached a certain point in life, you become a very sorted person. These gestures are not in our system to react like that. I have had big fights with everyone there, but I have never been abused, I always followed the conduct. I have always been in charge of my emotions, and I have proved it many times.”

You may like to read

The businessman further added that the gesture meant nothing and he along with his wife Ankita knew about that. Vicky said, “We are so strong with our things (our bond), we know that whatever we said in the circumstances that we were in, we don’t even have to revisit and clarify to each other. Our relationship has always been strong, and we can allow each other to act in a certain way and let you be a total individual. You say what you feel like. You have come on a project where your point of view matters, and in every situation whether it is in my favour or not, we just say it. We argue. So it was just that.”

Recently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been in the headlines when the businessman supported his wife when she landed in the top 5 in the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale. While many are calling Vicky and Ankita’s bond fake, others are saying that the couple stood strong through the Bigg Boss 17 season. After Bigg Boss 17 came to an end, the couple were spotted coming out from a restaurant in Mumbai.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.