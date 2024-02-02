Home

Vicky Jain Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Ankita Lokhande And Family Dynamics

After Divorce Rumours, Vicky Jain Reveals the Real Story of His Relationship with Ankita Lokhande

Actor Vicky Jain found himself caught in the whirlwind of emotions and controversies alongside his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande, during their stint on Bigg Boss 17. As the couple faced the challenges in the show, Vicky and Ankita’s relationship underwent intense scrutiny. The final weeks of the competition were particularly testing, with family members becoming entangled in the on-screen dramas. Ankita’s clash with her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, became a focal point, especially when Ranjana candidly expressed reservations about Ankita becoming her daughter-in-law.

The Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale, held on January 28, attempted to mend the strained relationships. Host Salman Khan intervened, urging Ankita and Vicky’s mother to make promises to each other. In a moment of truth, Ankita pledged to care for Vicky and his family, while Ranjana asked for assurance that Ankita would not participate in shows that could tarnish the family’s reputation. Ankita, standing firm in her identity, asserted, “I am a part of this industry, mumma. I am proud of it.”

In a recent interview, Vicky Jain offered insights into his family’s perspective, emphasising that they hail from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and had never witnessed Vicky and Ankita’s daily lives in Mumbai before Bigg Boss. He explained that his family, unfamiliar with the nuances of the entertainment industry, had genuine concerns about their relationship. Vicky told HT, “Ankita and me decided to get married at a certain age when we were mature. My family isn’t a part of this industry, they don’t understand. In Tier 2 and 3 cities, people meet each other at so many places, it doesn’t happen in a city like Mumbai. So naturally they asked questions to my family about our relationship when they saw us on the show, on how was the relationship with Ankita.”

Vicky clarified that his family’s lack of familiarity with the industry led to inquiries about their relationship dynamics. He acknowledged that Ankita’s mother, having lived with them, had witnessed the normal ups and downs of their life together. Vicky, while not explicitly supporting the controversies, pointed out the emotional outbursts as a reflection of a mother’s concerns, reasonable or not.

Expressing disappointment that people overlooked the positive aspects of their relationship, Vicky emphasized the strength of his bond with Ankita. Despite the challenges, he asserted that their love prevailed, and their relationship remained resilient. Vicky highlighted his respect for Ankita’s individuality, emphasizing that disagreements were a natural part of any strong relationship. “My family doesn’t know how we are because they don’t live with us. Ankita’s mother has, so she has seen us having differences, like a normal family. I never say I support (what happened), I am not vouching for it. But a mother’s emotions just come out at any moment, sometimes they are reasonable, sometimes they aren’t. I don’t know why people missed out on the good side. Because my relationship with Ankita is so strong, we could let it happen to each other. We are happy, our relationship is very strong. Also, I never disturbed Ankita’s game, I respected her individuality, and always knew it’s okay to have disagreements”, Vicky concluded.

