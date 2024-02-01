Home

Vicky Jain Opens Up On Relationship With Wife Ankita Lokhande, Says ‘I Was Concentrating On…’

In his initial interview post the conclusion of Bigg Boss Season 17, businessman Vicky Jain provides clarification on various aspects, including his robust relationship with Ankita Lokhande and family matters.

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande’s relationship has been in the limelight ever since the couple appeared on Salman Khan’s most loved show Bigg Boss 17. After entering the show, the couple’s relationship went through turmoil and several incidents were broadcast on National Television. There were times when Ankita and Vicky were involved in heated arguments and even when Vicky tried to raise her hand on Ankita. However, after days of the show getting over, Vicky finally opened up on his relationship with Ankita.

Vicky’s claim of being present in nearly every frame of the show is accurate, and so is the portrayal of his marriage with Ankita Lokhande. The ups and downs, conflicts, and every aspect of their relationship were showcased on national television, generating significant headlines. The turbulence in their relationship also sparked speculations about their future together.

When asked about his and Ankita’s relationship, the businessman responded by saying, “We live in a world where men and women both can have equal feelings, not aligned with each other. They can have different opinions and argue. I don’t know how people missed this track. It’s important to give your opinion on the show, otherwise, people will say you are listening to your partner, where are your decisions? In daily life, we have not seen recordings of our fights, so we don’t know what we look like when we argue. I can argue, and hold my position, but nothing against my relationship, it will always be the same.”

Jain became aware of how it was being perceived by the public when media representatives were invited inside the game show for a discussion with the participants. The businessman asserted, “They said it’s looking so out of hand. Relationship is not the only priority there, as you are also thinking about the game. I am a business guy who took an off, just for this show. I thought it was my best chance to enjoy it. So I was also concentrating on the game. But yes, a little time and attention could have been given, I should have been a little more polite to Ankita’s emotional needs. I couldn’t understand that there,” he asserts.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 17 came to an end on January 28, 2024. The top 5 contestants of the grand finale were Arun Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. However, Arun, Ankita and Mannara were eliminated, leaving only Abhishek and Munawara as the top two. Lastly, Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy.

