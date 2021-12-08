Vicky-Katrina Wedding, Haldi Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan have reached Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s shaadi. While they didn’t reveal the same quite directly, they shared a fun video on 23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham from inside the royal suite where they are residing for the wedding of the year. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s mother has organised a special ladies sangeet night and the traditional function will take place today evening after Katrina Kaif is done with her Haldi ceremony during the daytime. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s families and friends continue to have a good time at their lavish wedding venue in Rajasthan. The couple celebrated two of their pre-wedding functions on Tuesday – Mehendi and Sangeet and on Wednesday, they are going to have an elaborate Haldi ceremony in which the bride and the groom are smeared with Haldi-paste as part of a pre-wedding ritual to make their skin radiate of love during the wedding.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Have Romantic Honeymoon At Maldives, Deets Inside

As per the news floating in the media, the Haldi celebration will begin at 11:30 am and will continue till evening. As more guests are expected to join Vicky and Katrina in the celebrations today, more dance performances are also lined-up. Apart from all the wedding festivities, the guests have been given a full holiday-like treatment. They have a line-up including sightseeing, a tiger safari for selected guests and games at the venue to have the maximum fun at the shaadi of the year. Also Read - India’s Most Searched Personalities on Internet 2021: From PM Modi, Aryan Khan To Sidharth Shukla Know Who Topped List | Watch Video

On Tuesday, as the couple had their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies, the entire Six Senses Fort Barwara was decked up in lights. While no video from inside the wedding is available considering the strict ‘no phone’ policy, the venue could be seen totally lit up from outside. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone - Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Punjabi Brides on Their Big-Day

Check out Live Updates from the Haldi ceremony of Vicky And Katrina’s Wedding here: