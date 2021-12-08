Vicky-Katrina Wedding, Haldi Ceremony LIVE UPDATES: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan have reached Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s shaadi. While they didn’t reveal the same quite directly, they shared a fun video on 23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham from inside the royal suite where they are residing for the wedding of the year. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s mother has organised a special ladies sangeet night and the traditional function will take place today evening after Katrina Kaif is done with her Haldi ceremony during the daytime. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s families and friends continue to have a good time at their lavish wedding venue in Rajasthan. The couple celebrated two of their pre-wedding functions on Tuesday – Mehendi and Sangeet and on Wednesday, they are going to have an elaborate Haldi ceremony in which the bride and the groom are smeared with Haldi-paste as part of a pre-wedding ritual to make their skin radiate of love during the wedding.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif's Sangeet Ceremony: Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, Toshi Sabri Reach Jaipur For Musical Night

As per the news floating in the media, the Haldi celebration will begin at 11:30 am and will continue till evening. As more guests are expected to join Vicky and Katrina in the celebrations today, more dance performances are also lined-up. Apart from all the wedding festivities, the guests have been given a full holiday-like treatment. They have a line-up including sightseeing, a tiger safari for selected guests and games at the venue to have the maximum fun at the shaadi of the year. Also Read - Ek Vo Din The! Jab Vicky Kaushal Made His First Instagram Post For Wife Katrina Kaif

On Tuesday, as the couple had their Sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies, the entire Six Senses Fort Barwara was decked up in lights. While no video from inside the wedding is available considering the strict ‘no phone’ policy, the venue could be seen totally lit up from outside. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Invite Leaks Online, RSVP Sunny Kaushal | See Viral Card

Check out Live Updates from the Sangeet ceremony of Vicky And Katrina’s Wedding here:

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Aastha Gill, DJ Chetas, Manj Musik with Nindy Kaur at Jaipur Airport | Also spotted at Jaipur airport today were Manj Musik, formerly of the bhangra band RDB, and his Nindy Kaur. No confirmation if they are there for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s sangeet but Vicky’s love for Punjabi music is well-known. It will be a big fat Punjabi wedding!

  • 3:28 PM IST

    Malavika Mohanan turns barati in VicKat Wedding | The latest actor who will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is his childhood friend Malavika Mohanan.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Is this Katrina and Vicky’s wedding invite? | A wedding invite is now going viral on social media as many fan clubs claim that it’s the real wedding invitation card. The pictures show a white wedding invite RSVPd by Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal sell their wedding video to an OTT platform? | As reported by a leading daily, the star couple has sold the rights to their wedding footage to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 80 crore. That’s also the reason why the guests have been made to sign an NDA before entering the wedding venue and they are not allowed to use their phones inside the wedding venue.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut’s cryptic post for Vicky-Katrina’s wedding | Meanwhile, actor Kangana Ranaut makes a cryptic post about the ‘rich ladies in the film industry’ breaking the sexist norms by marrying younger men.

    She wrote in her Instagram stories, “Growing up we heard many stories of successful rich men marrying much younger women.. for women to be more successful than their husband was seen as a major crisis. forget marrying a younger man after a certain age marriage was impossible for women… Nice to see rich and successful women, leading ladies of the Indian film industry breaking the sexist norms… Kudos to men and women both for redefining gender stereotype (sic).”
  • 11:27 AM IST

    Karan Johar and Farah Khan reach the Six Senses Fort for Vicky-Katrina wedding | Karan Johar and Farah Khan have reached the Six Senses Fort Barwara to attend the wedding of the year. They shared a video from inside their suites to give a glimpse of the entire festivity without actually saying that they are at the venue. Check out the video below shared by Farah on Instagram: