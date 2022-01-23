Director Laxman Utekar has been filming his next untitled film with actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Indore since December. After several weeks, it appears that the cast and crew of the film have completed the first schedule. Family Man fame Sharib Hashmi took to Instagram to share some happy photos with the rest of the cast. He wrote a detailed note thanking the entire team for their efforts, which included him, Vicky, Sara, Utekar, and the rest of the cast and crew.Also Read - 9 Most Dazzling And Costly Wedding Rings Worn by Bollywood Actresses

Sharib Hashmi wrote, "Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you're a sweetheart."

Sharib had something very special for Vicky and Sara. Expressing his love for them, he wrote, "@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr you're such a sweetheart really @therakeshbedi sir truly honoured to share screen space with you #SushmitaMukherjee ji aap behadd kamaaal Hain #NeerajSood bhaiii kab hoga apna aamna saamna #Inaamulhaq mere bhai apni pehli film jismein hum saath nahin thhe par phir bhi saath saath rahe (sic)."

He further added, “Dialect Coach Pratiksha ji naye naye Indori shabd sikhaane ke liye bahut bahut Shukriyaa The very efficient direction team #SujitDubey #Pavani #Aparajita #JuniorUtekar Thank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable.”

Take a look at his post:

Vicky Kaushal replied to this heartwarming post, “Mere Bhai (my brother)” with a heart emoji. While this is the first time the URI actor and Sara Ali Khan will be on the screen together. The duo also had Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama lined up which has been postponed owing to the pandemic.

We cannot wait to see Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan share the screen together. Watch this space for more updates.