Mumbai: Ranveer Singh's latest outing 83 directed by Kabir Khan is a biopic on Kapil Dev. It details the journey of the victory of Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup. The film starred Ranveer Singh as Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, Dev's wife, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree. But do you know, Vicky Kaushal could have also be seen in film 83? Yes, the Uri actor had given audition for Mohinder Amarnath's role in 83 but later opted-out. It has been reported that Vicky gave audition for 83 before Raazi and he was fine with the role and being the second lead in the film. However, after Raazi became hit, Vicky didn't want to play the second lead.

A source informed TOI, "The audition happened before 'Raazi' released and became hit, after which he preferred to opt-out of the project as he didn't want to play the second lead in the film. Although Kabir Khan was keen that Vicky play Mohinder Amarnath's role". Saqib Salem was later casted for the role.

Vicky Kaushal is currently shooting with Sara Ali Khan. Although, it is yet to be known which film he is shooting for as the duo is cast together in two films – 'The Immortal Ashwatthama' and Laxman Utekar's untitled film. Besides, he also has 'Sam Bahadur', 'Govinda Mera Naam', 'The Great Indian Family' and 'Takht' in his pipeline.