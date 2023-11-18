Home

‘Vicky Kaushal Bahut Marega’: Salman Khan Teases Fan Infront of Katrina Kaif – Watch Viral Video

At Tiger 3 press conference, Salman Khan took a jibe at Vicky Kaushal as a fan brings bouquet for Katrina Kaif.

The success of Tiger 3 is currently creating waves all over. The film has garnered immense love from the audience as well as securing a high Box collection to date. On Friday, the cast of Tiger 3, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi attended the press conference. Well during a fan interaction, a hilarious moment caught up where Salman Khan teased a fan who bought flowers for Katrina Kaif. The actor took an indirect jibe at Vicky Kaushal and gave a witty reply to the fan.

Salman Khan Tells A Fan ‘Boht Marega Tereko…’ WATCH VIDEO

A short clip of Tiger 3 co-stars Salman and Katrina sparked over social media. The co-stars chose elegant ensembles for the day and set some significant fashion objectives. Salman looked dashing as he opted for a blue t-shirt, and Katrina wore a yellow-hued floral patterned mini dress.

Salman Khan can be seen engaging with one of Katrina’s fans in the video, who appeared to have brought a flower bouquet to the press conference. Salman questioned the person to whom he brought the flowers in the video. When the guy replied that it was exclusively for Salman, the actor joked that he believed it was for Katrina. He asked “Nahi lekin bouquet kiske liye leke aya hai tu? Mere liye? Pagal ho gaya hai? bouquet ek ladka ladki ke liye leke ata hain. Mujhe aisa laga tu Katrina ke liye leke aya hai bouquet.” Salman sarcastically told the fan that Katrina’s husband Vicky Kaushal won’t spare him, “Boht lamba chauda hai boht marega tereko.”

The room erupted in laughter and so was Katrina who couldn’t stop blushing. The video got viral instantly on social media with Salman Khan fans sharing hilarious responses. One user wrote, “Vo to bhai ka badappan hai ki bol rahe lamba chauda hai baaki sabko malum ki kon mar sakta hai or kaun jada powerful hai (Cis)” Another Salman fan wrote “Are sath mai Tiger ho toh lamba chauda se kaun darega. love you Salman sir.”

Salman Khan’s open and funny conversations at the event not only showed how well he gets along with his co-star but also highlighted his talent for entertaining and connecting with the audience. Under the directorial guidance of Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 has reached a momentous milestone by joining the esteemed Rs 300 crore club in global box office collections. As per the film’s official statement, the Indian box office made a substantial contribution, amounting to Rs 229 crore gross (Rs 188.25 crore nett), while the global earnings tallied up to Rs 71 crore gross (8.50 million dollars).

