Vicky Kaushal breaks silence on backlash over wife joke: ‘No actor has…’

Vicky Kaushal shared his perspective on facing online criticism, reflecting on how actors navigate praise and backlash while remaining in the public eye.

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Vicky Kaushal reacts on his earlier wife joke (PC: Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most loved actors of his generation and has largely managed to stay away from controversies throughout his career. However, earlier this year, the actor unexpectedly found himself at the centre of an online debate after a joke he made at a wedding event went viral on social media. While many people saw the remark as harmless humour, others criticised him for joking about married life. Months after the incident, Vicky has finally shared his thoughts on the criticism and explained how he views public scrutiny as an actor living under constant attention.

What was the wife joke that sparked controversy?

The controversy began when a video from a wedding event started circulating online. Vicky was invited to the celebration and joined the bride and groom on stage. During the interaction, he recreated his famous dialogue from Uri: The Surgical Strike, helmed by Aditya Dhar and asked the groom, “Sir, mujhe aap se ek hi sawal poochna hai. How’s the josh?” The crowd immediately cheered as they recognised the iconic line. Encouraged by the response, Vicky went on to make a light-hearted comment about married life.

He joked, “Dekha? Humesha maine yeh dekha hai bachelors ka josh humesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadhishuda waalo ke toh thode se josh saal bhar saal… Actually Akash ko tension lene ki zarurat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kum nahi hota. Haina? But ek baar main chahta hun aap groom se pooche ‘how’s the josh’, and we all know what to say: ‘high sir’. Correct?” While many people laughed at the joke, a section of social media users felt it promoted stereotypes about married life and relationships.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to the criticism

Speaking about the backlash months later with Nod Magazine, Vicky admitted that criticism is something every public figure has to deal with. The actor said, “There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility.”

His response reflected a balanced approach as he acknowledged that public attention brings both appreciation and accountability. Vicky further opened up about fame and the challenges that come with it. According to him, success and criticism often go hand in hand. He said, “No actor has gotten fame and not gotten the flip side of it. I made the conscious choice that I wanted to be here, and the Universe is reciprocating. Now it’s on me how I handle the fame. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it.”

See Vicky Kaushal’s viral wife joke from the wedding event here

Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Vicky is currently working on Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He is also preparing for Mahavatar, a large-scale project being developed by Amar Kaushik. The film is currently slated for a Christmas 2026 release, though reports suggest the extensive production schedule could potentially push its theatrical arrival to 2027. Apart from his career, Vicky entered a new phase of life after becoming a father. He and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy Vihaan in November 2025.