Sunny Kaushla calls Katrina Kaif ‘Parjai Ji’: Actor Vicky Kaushal‘s brother Sunny Kaushal is the happiest in the family as Katrina Kaif becomes his ‘parjai ji’ (sister-in-law). In a beautiful post on Instagram, Sunny welcomed Katrina into the family and mentioned how his heart has been dancing, realising that Katrina is his bhabhi now. He shared a lovely picture of the bride and groom from their pheras and wrote, “Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji ♥️♥️ Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot at Jaipur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The lavish wedding was attended by the family members and the close friends of the couple including Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan and Malavika Mohanan among others. As it can be seen in the pictures, the wedding took place as per the Punjabi wedding traditions and Katrina looked absolutely dreamy, dressed in a red Sabyasachi bridal lehenga with kalires, chooda and uncut diamond jewellery from Sabyasachi’s collection. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal Share Official Wedding Photos That Speak of Love And Only Love

Bith Vicky and Katrina looked head over heels in love with each other as they got married in the most traditional way while their fans and friends saw a beautiful love story turning even more beautiful with the marriage. The couple is expected to return to Mumbai today. They are also expected to throw a wedding reception for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Katrina-Vicky’s wedding!