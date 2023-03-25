Home

Vicky Kaushal Calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘Masterclass in Acting’ After Watching Taj: Divided by Blood, Says ‘Dharam Ji is a Legend’

Vicky Kaushal Calls Naseeruddin Shah ‘Masterclass in Acting’: Vicky Kaushal, known for his stellar performances in films like Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Raazi, Uri – The Surgical Strike and Sardar Udham, recently lauded Taj: Divided by Blood. The actor appreciated all the actors and storytelling of the period drama series set under the backdrop of Mughal era during emperor Akbar’s reign. Vicky praised Naseeruddin Shah for his portrayal of Akbar and also mentioned about Aditi Rao Hydari who plays Anarkali in the web show. Vicky was himself supposed to play Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht, which got shelved. The cast of the film also had Ranveer Singh as Dara Shikoh, the benevolent and liberal Mughal and eldest son of Shah Jahan.

VICKY KAUSHAL PRAISES TAJ: DIVIDED BY BLOOD

Vicky took to his Instagram handle and posted a video message along with the caption “Epic! Cannot think of any other word to describe #Taj. Watched it earlier and now watching it again… and you must too!!! @zee5 Hats off on creating a masterpiece.@aapkadharam @naseeruddin49 @aditiraohydari @rahulbose7 #sandymridul @aashimgulati @taahashah @shubhamkumarmehra_ @zee5global @contiloepictures #ad #bingeworthycontent.” As the video started, the actor said that his favourite part about the show was watching ‘Dharam Ji on-screen’ after a long time. He stated that “It was so lovely, he is just a legend, he is evergreen.” The veteran actor as a cameo as Sheikh Salim Chishti in the show. The Govinda Naam Mera actor also said that Naseeruddin Shah “is a chalta firta masterclass in acting (he is a moving master class in acting).” While praising Aditi, he pointed out, “She is looking beautiful and just a masterstroke in casting.” He further added, “in fact, the three warring brothers, Shubham, Taha and Aashim are absolute stars. So good.”

Vicky will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project with Sara Ali Khan. He is also playing former Indian army chief, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur.

