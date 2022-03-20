Mumbai: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal quite often generate the headline ever since their wedding in December 2021. Needless to say, the actors get along seamlessly with each other’s families, and photos of them with their loved ones frequently go viral on social media. Vicky and Katrina walked out with their families for a dinner excursion in Mumbai, on Saturday evening. While the couple arrived with Kat’s mom Suzanne Turquotte, who were subsequently joined by Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal, his mother, and brother Sunny Kaushal.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Holi Celebration is Nothing Short of Love And Happiness - See Pics

As the Kaushal-Kaif clan headed for dinner, what caught our attention was the gesture of the URI actor. When they were headed towards their car after leaving the dinner, the pair was swarmed by paparazzi. Vicky assumed the role of protective husband and escorted his wife to the car. The two waved at the paps before they left. Well, isn’t Vicky Kaushal a true gentleman? Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Make Heads Turn At Apoorva Mehta’s 50th Birthday Celebration - See Pics And Video

Check these pictures and video of VicKat from the dinner last evening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Early Morning Selfie From Snuggle Time is The Best Thing to See on Internet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As the family left the restaurant, Katrina was spotted looking after Suzanne and Veena as they climbed down the stairs. They all posed for the paps before getting into their cars. Tiger 3 actor chose to wear a denim outfit with heels and her hair down for the dinner. Vicky was dressed in a black T-shirt, grey trousers, and white sneakers. Suzanne wore a white shirt and black jeans, whereas Veena chose ethnic attire. Sham and Sunny were both dressed casually.

Netizens flooded the comment section hailing Vicky-Katrina’s bond. They swamped the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, “Vicky Katrina best couple. ” Another user wrote, “Vicky is husband material, the way he cares for his wife #vickat.” Fans also loved the bond that the stars share with each other’s families. Netizens couldn’t help but wonder when is Sunny Kaushal getting married.

While on the work front, Katrina Kaif has a couple of projects in her pipeline including Merry Christmas, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zara. The actor just finished shooting for Tiger 3 with actor Salman Khan. While Vicky Kaushal is set to star alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are definitely couple goals. What do you think? Watch this space for more updates.