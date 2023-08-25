Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Vicky Kaushal Fans Enraged Over Allu Arjun’s National Award Win For Pushpa: ‘What a Joke’

Vicky Kaushal Fans Enraged Over Allu Arjun’s National Award Win For Pushpa: ‘What a Joke’

Vicky Kaushal's fans are enraged over Allu Arjun's National Award win for 'Pushpa: The Rise' as they expressed their disappointment on social media.

Published: August 25, 2023 6:26 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Vicky Kaushal Fans Enraged Over Allu Arjun's National Award Win For Pushpa: 'What a Joke'
Vicky Kaushal Fans Enraged Over Allu Arjun's National Award Win For Pushpa: 'What a Joke'

Vicky Kaushal Fans Enraged Over Allu Arjun’s National Award Win For Pushpa: Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham bagged five awards at the 69th National Film Awards. The Shoojit Sircar directorial won the awards for Best Hindi Film, Best Costume Designer, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Audiography. However, in-spite of huge expectations from Vicky Kaushal fans, Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rise won the National Award for Best Actor. Although, Allu Arjun’s performance in Telugu action-drama is equally appreciated, netizens are not so pleased for biggest snub given to Sardar Udham. Fans are calling it a disappointment as they expected Vicky’s portrayal of Indian freedom revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh to be acknowledged.

Also Read:

Trending Now

FANS ANGERED OVER VICKY KAUSHAL NOT WINNING NATIONAL AWARD FOR SARDAR UDHAM:



Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The film is a biopic on former Indian army chief Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.