Vicky Kaushal Fans Enraged Over Allu Arjun’s National Award Win For Pushpa: ‘What a Joke’

Vicky Kaushal's fans are enraged over Allu Arjun's National Award win for 'Pushpa: The Rise' as they expressed their disappointment on social media.

Vicky Kaushal Fans Enraged Over Allu Arjun’s National Award Win For Pushpa: Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham bagged five awards at the 69th National Film Awards. The Shoojit Sircar directorial won the awards for Best Hindi Film, Best Costume Designer, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Audiography. However, in-spite of huge expectations from Vicky Kaushal fans, Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rise won the National Award for Best Actor. Although, Allu Arjun’s performance in Telugu action-drama is equally appreciated, netizens are not so pleased for biggest snub given to Sardar Udham. Fans are calling it a disappointment as they expected Vicky’s portrayal of Indian freedom revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh to be acknowledged.

FANS ANGERED OVER VICKY KAUSHAL NOT WINNING NATIONAL AWARD FOR SARDAR UDHAM:

#SardarUdham bags 5 awards at 69th National Film Awards – Best Hindi Film

– Best Costume Designer

– Best Production Design

– Best Audiography

– Best Cinematography The funny thing is #VickyKaushal did not win the Best Actor because of #AlluArjun and #Pushpa 😆😁 pic.twitter.com/S7QCX0eCsC — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 24, 2023

I lost Trust in national Awards when Saif Ali Khan got an award for “Humtum” instead of Shah Rukh Khan for “Swades”. pic.twitter.com/iTBnUKh9oe — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) August 24, 2023

Vicky Kaushal’s performance in Sardar Udham is something that should be taught in acting schools…absolute MASTERCLASS 🤌

Also a good time to appreciate how Sardar Udham was one of the most well-made films to have come out of Bollywood in recent times. #VickyKaushal https://t.co/Xe2k2OGMt2 — ✨️❤️‍🔥 (@kaafikhoobsurat) August 24, 2023

Allu Arjun winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for Pushpa tells you everything you need to know about sanctity of the National Awards and the kind of content Indian Film Industry is producing lately. — ajgar singh (@IndieKnopfler) August 24, 2023

National Award is not a joke but What a joke..

Like seriously. Pushpa character won National Award??

How can they give an award to a mafia glorifying character? What about #Surya character from Bheem#AnupamKher from TKS#VickyKaushal from #SardarUdham I am shocked 😳 — अपना Bollywood🎥 (@Apna_Bollywood) August 24, 2023



Vicky will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. The film is a biopic on former Indian army chief Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

