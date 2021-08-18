Vicky Kaushal Getting Engaged to Katrina Kaif? There were rumours of Bollywood love birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are getting engaged on Wednesday after paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a post and wrote, “Hmmmm there are engagement rumours that they had a Roka ceremony. Will wait for an official announcement till then it remains a rumour. #vickykaushal #katrinakaif”. As per the rumours, Katrina and Vicky have taken the next step as they will soon have a Roka ceremony, preceded by an engagement. As the report went on the internet, the fans of both the actors started reacting to the news. Even though there are no confirmed reports about their engagement yet, netizens have already started pouring in congratulatory messages on social media. Now, Katrina Kaif’s team has clarified that the reportsAlso Read - Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to Jet Off to Russia in Jumbo Charter For Tiger 3

A few months ago, Harshvardhan Kapoor confirmed that Vicky and Katrina are dating. He was quoted, “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don’t know. I think they’re quite open about it” and after their engagement rumour today, everyone was sure that the couple is all set to tie the knot. However, Katrina’s team clarified that there is no truth to the rumours. Also Read - Shershaah: Vicky Kaushal in Tears After Watching Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Power-Packed Performance

When a source close to the entertainment portal FilmiBeat contact Vicky’s father Sham Kaushal, he said ‘it’s not true’. Also Read - Jee Le Zara: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt For a Movie About '3 Girlfriends'

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is busy with Mr Lele and Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama. Apart from this, Vicky also has Sardar Udham Singh, Sam Bahadur, The Great Indian Family.

Katrina Kaif is busy with the shoot of Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. Reportedly, the actor will be flying to Russia along with Salman for shooting.