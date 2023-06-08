Home

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal recalls his struggle with cancer and how he thought he would never survive.

Vicky Kaushal with his father Sham Kaushal (Photo: IANS)

Vicky Kaushal’s father cancer journey: It was in 2003, right after he completed Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Lakshya’ that Sham Kaushal found out about his cancer. The popular action director in Bollywood was dealing with an uninvited situation and was worried about his two teenage sons – Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, who would later become stars in their own right. Today, when he looks back at his journey, he feels proud and happy that he went through that struggle.

Talking about the same phase in an interview with Rajshri Unplugged, the action director said, “As soon as I got back, there were a lot of complications in my stomach. Sometime in October, I had to get admitted to Nanavati Hospital. The doctors said I won’t survive.”

Sham remembered how he thought about his kids and family but he didn’t want to die unhappy. He said ‘I accepted that I won’t survive and prayed to God that I am not unhappy, I am 48. I have achieved a lot after starting from nothing.” He added that he just didn’t want to suffer and die as a weak person. “You take me away but if you are going to save me, then don’t make me a weak person. I can’t live like a weak person,” he said.

Sham recalled that he underwent multiple surgeries, kept praying and everything went well in the end. “After they said I won’t survive, I saw the best days of my life. I won all the awards after 2003. My best films came after that. My kids became successful after that,” he said. Earlier, in an interview, he spoke about trying to end his life after his diagnosis. While speaking to Times of India, he said, I had even decided that I would end my life by jumping off the third floor because I couldn’t live like that.”

It’s been over 20 years and Sham has been doing well. Guess life has different ways to tell you are stronger than you know!

