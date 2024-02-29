Home

Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Phone Wallpaper With Childhood Photo of Katrina Kaif, Netizens Go Bonkers – Watch

Bollywood actor, Vicky Kaushal in a recent video showed his phone wallpaper, that featured the unseen childhood picture of his wife, Katrina Kaif. Read along.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw received humongous appreciation for his magnificent lead role in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial. It is worth noting that in a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal also revealed that he had matured after marrying Katrina Kaif. In a recent video posted on YouTube by GQ featured Katrina Kaif’s childhood wallpaper on Vicky Kaushal’s mobile. Read along.

Vicky Kaushal Flaunts Childhood Pics of Katrina Kaif- Watch

In the YouTube video titled, ‘Things Vicky Kaushal Can’t Live Without’, it showed, Vicky expressing, “Your day with this (phone) and ends with this, and yeah, it’s always with you. We’re just living in times where you can’t think of life without a phone (sic).” In the video, Vicky quickly showed the childhood picture of Katrina Kaif as his phone’s wallpaper. In no time, the childhood pic of Katrina stormed over the internet. In Vicky Kaushal’s wallpaper, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing two ponytails and beaming out her smile.

Take a look at the viral video:

Netizens On Social Media Go Bonker After Watching Katrina’s Childhood Pic

The photo of Vicky Kaushal flaunting his wife’s childhood photo took over multiple social media platforms. On Reddit, BollyBlindsNGossips captioned the post, “Saw this on twitter and thought it was adorable (sic).”

Tagging the viral photo, it also showed the picture of Katrina Kaif, in the next slide. Reddit users went berserk when they saw an unseen picture of the actress. A user wrote, “It’s literally sooo cutee !!! Idk how even on this earth people can find it creepy ?!?! I would literally love it if my husband will do the same (sic).”

Take a look at the post:

Another comment read, “Having little Kat’s picture as a wallpaper is a very cute couple thing and Alia is just cherishing her childhood crush which are always innocent (sic).” The third user penned, “OMG Kat and Anushka are by far the luckiest women in BW when it comes to their partners (sic).”The fourth comment read, “This guy is a keeper (sic).” The fifth comment read, “Loving someone in their entirety is something else. See it for what it is (sic).” The last comment read, “Vicky is a man i would want my gutire husband to be like (sic).”

Vicky Praises His Wife Katrina On Making Him Mature

During a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal stated he had come a long way and it was when he married Katrina Kaif, that he became mature. He also mentioned that he is more of a stubborn person and Katrina on the other hand helps him to see things from a different perspective.

Vicky Kaushal expressed, “I’d go so far as to say that the amount I’ve matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life. And 8 out of 10 times I’ve realized, ‘Oh, there was a different perspective to this but I was too stuck on mine’. From the silliest things, like what food to order online to where to vacation to more serious subjects, we have elaborate discussions on everything, and only when it works for both of us do we decide what to do. Imagine it’s your day off. It’s raining outside (sic).”

Vicky also added, “A beautiful calm has taken over and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing that is making you fear a future or regret the past. You’re just present. You feel absolutely content. When I’m with her, that’s what happens (sic).”

Here’s an Instagram Post of Vicky Kaushal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in a private wedding ceremony in December 2021. The grand wedding was hosted in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

