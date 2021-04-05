Mumbai: Another Bollywood actor who tested positive for novel coronavirus is Vicky Kaushal. He took to Instagram today and shared an official statement mentioning that he is following all the protocols and is under home quarantine. “Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” Vicky Kaushal wrote in an Instagram post. Also Read - Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly's Health Update: Co-star Arvind Vaidya Says She's Resting as Much as Possible

Vicky Kaushik’s co-star Bhumi Pednekar has also tested positive for Covid-19. Bhumi and Vicky were seen together in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals,” Bhumi wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. She urged everyone who came in contact with her recently to get themselves tested immediately.

In the last couple of days, Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, R Madhavan and others also contracted the virus.

There is an alarming rate of growth of Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country. Mumbai reported a record of 11,163 cases for the day. Maharashtra will impose a complete lockdown over weekends. Anyone breaking the rules will be fined Rs 500. Mumbai authorities asked all private offices to work from home through April as India’s financial hub emerges once again as the epicenter of a new wave of coronavirus infections.