Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding video has been leaked where the couple are seen exchanging garlands in a royal way with fireworks all over Six Senses Fort Bawara, the venue for their wedding in Rajasthan. The couple can be seen celebrating their marriage at the fort amidst a show of fireworks. Varmala (garland ceremony) is one of the most important ceremony and is considered to be an integral part of any Hindu wedding. Varmala ritual has also been mentioned in Vedic literature books of ancient times.Also Read - Newly Married Couple Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind, Watch Video To Find Out

The video shows Katrina and Vicky are exchanging garlands. It is made of fresh and pious flowers. In ancient times it was believed to be the acceptance ritual by the bride and the groom for the marriage. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Sara Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor Leave For Jaipur, Alia Bhatt To Skip The Lavish Affair?

Watch the most beautiful wedding of the year here in videos:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on December 9. As per the exclusive first pictures of the wedding, VicKat was seen walking hand-in-hand towards their room in Barwara fort. Vicky Kaushal was seen donning cream-coloured sherwani, while Katrina Kaif wore a red lehenga. The pair’s family members were also seen walking along with them. Check the first pics here. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Fulfils Her Dream of Getting Married in Haveli, Actor’s Old Tweet Goes Viral

Congratulations to the newly married couple!

As per close sources, Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal have taken the ‘seven pheras’ on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.