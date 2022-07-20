Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Maldives Vacation: Lovebirds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif along with their squad are back from their exotic Maldives vacation, the lovebirds were seen walking hand-in-hand while making their way out of Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening. The gang of friends were in Maldives to celebrate Katrina’s birthday and all of them have been sharing stunning pictures and videos from the fun-filled vacation.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Stuns In A Black Monokini As She Enjoys Underwater Swimming With Her Girl Gang- Check Out Pics & Videos

Vicky-Katrina back from Maldives

Meanwhile, Sharvari Wagh, who was also in the Maldives celebrating Katrina Kaif’s birthday, has dropped a new set of pictures on her Instagram handle, from the beach vacation. The images feature happy faces of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina, Sharvari, Sunny Kaushal, Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Anand Tiwari and wife Angira, Ileana D’Cruz, Isabelle and others. Sharing the post, she captioned it as, “We made sure there was enough shor on the shore!!”. In one of the pics Katrina and Vicky can be seen making goofy faces as they pose with their friends, in another pic, the girl squad can be seen posing together.

New Pics From Vicky-Katrina’s Maldives Vacation

Sharing a similar set of pictures, Isabelle wrote, “island girls on a island boat doing island things #island”.

Katrina Kaif celebrated her 39th birthday last week in the company of her loved ones in the picturesque island country of the Maldives. This was her first birthday after marriage, Katrina headed to Maldives for a grand celebration with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The happy couple was joined by their friends including director Kabir Khan and his wife, Katrina’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel and Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal along with girlfriend Sharvari.

Katrina Kaif’s girl squad took Internet’s attention as they shared some breathtaking clicks from the beach island. The actress was joined by her sister Isabelle Kaif as well as friends Mini Mathur, Angira Dhar, Ileana D’Cruz, Sharvari and Karishma Kohli.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.