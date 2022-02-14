Valentine’s Day 2022: Love is in the air as today is February 14, i.e. Valentine’s Day. For Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, it will be their first Valentine’s Day after marriage and their celebrations have begun as they were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport, while twinning in denim outfits. Vicky Kaushal donned a white tee which he teamed with a black jacket and denim trousers, while Katrina opted for a denim-on-denim look consisting of a shirt and trousers. Both were also seen wearing masks. The Sooryavanshi actor preferred a makeup-free look and styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail.Also Read - Krishna Shroff Wants Her Partner to Take Her to a Private Island on a Romantic Date - Valentine's Day Special

Katrina and Vicky came from London to celebrate their first Valentine's Day post-marriage in Mumbai. They were papped at the airport.

Have a look at the pictures and videos of Vickat from the Mumbai airport:



Vickat got married on December 9, 2021, at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. The love birds made it official on social media after tying the knot.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham Singh. He recently wrapped up the shoot for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film where he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. She will soon be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.