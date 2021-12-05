Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Latest Wedding Update: As soon to marry Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding day is coming closer, various details regarding the marriage festivities, which are speculated to last from December 7 to December 9, are being unveiled gradually. From guests list, new rules, policies to latest updates on their attires, social media is flooded with speculations. Now, the latest information to be unravelled is when will Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif arrive at their wedding destination? A source has revealed that the guest list for the wedding has been finalised to 120 members and also that Vicky and Katrina will be arriving at the venue (Six Senses Fort Barwar in Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan) on December 6. The wedding destination is 130 kilometers away from Jaipur. It will take approx.3 hours from the airport to reach Six Senses Fort Barwar.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Over 50 Rooms, 10 Halls Booked For Security Personnel? Read On

Previously a source had told that among the members invited for the wedding are filmmaker Kabir Khan, producer Amritpal Singh Bindra, and director Anand Tiwari. Earlier today, it was reported that several Dharamshalas have been booked in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers and security personnel for the wedding.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Sawai Madhopur's district administration held a meeting to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding.

Crowd-controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities were discussed by the officials in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company.

Apart from this, it’s reported that Katrina’s mehendi has been ordered from Sojat, Rajasthan and that seven white horses are to be selected for Vicky’s grand entry. It has also been reported that the couple will first have a registered wedding in Mumbai before taking off for the celebrations in Rajasthan.

The star couple, who are fondly called ViKat by their fans, has no stone unturned to make sure that the wedding celebrations are spectacular, and yet intensely private.

The duo has been spotted together at several events and occasions. Recently, she made an appearance at a special screening of Vicky’s film ‘Sardar Udham’.

Vicky and Katrina’s romance rumours started after the ‘Sooryavanshi’ actor, in Karan Johar’s popular TV show, said that she would like to work with Vicky and that they would look good together. On hearing this, Vicky was completely flattered and made a gesture of fainting.