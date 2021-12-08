Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif’s Sangeet Ceremony: Popular Bollywood and Punjabi singers Harrdy Sandhu, Aastha Gill, Toshi Sabri have reached Jaipur ahead of Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif’s wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. They all are likely to perform at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina’s wedding. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet where these stars are seen at the Jaipur airport.Also Read - Ek Vo Din The! Jab Vicky Kaushal Made His First Instagram Post For Wife Katrina Kaif

Many reports suggest that Katrina’s mehendi was done by popular Bollywood mehendi artist Veena Nagda, who had previously done bridal mehendi for several popular celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor. Also Read - 'Rich Women Marrying Younger Men!' Did Kangana Ranaut Just Laud Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif For Breaking Sexist Norms With Their Wedding?

Malayalam actress Malavika Mohanan, who is Vicky’s rumoured ex-girlfriend, also flew to Jaipur. She shared a car selfie and captioned it: “Hello from one of my favourite states in India – Rajasthan,” carefully avoiding any links to Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. In the picture, Malavika Mohanan can be seen sporting a purple outfit and a pair of shades. A couple of fan clubs have also shared a photo of the actress from the Jaipur airport.