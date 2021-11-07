Mumbai: Unless you’ve been living under a rock, it is common knowledge that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a thing and the two are going to tie the knot soon. Their wedding will be one of the biggest Bollywood weddings that we have seen in a while. The Bollywood actors are all set to get married in December this year. Katrina and Vicky have planned a royal wedding in Rajasthan. The two managed to keep things hush-hush for a long time but with the wedding around the corner, the couple seems to be unbothered if they are spotted together once in a while. But, did you know about the other rumoured relationships of Shershaah actor Vicky Kaushal? And also that he supposedly had an ugly breakup with one of his ex-girlfriends?Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sets Internet on Fire With Sexy Dance Moves in Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0

Actor Harleen Sethi, who has starred in a few TV shows and Bollywood movies, dated Vicky Kaushal dated for quite some time. The two parted ways when Vicky's film Uri: The Surgical Strike was released. According to a Spotboye report, Harleen said that Vicky Kaushal changed a lot after Uri's release. The news of their breakup was everywhere. However, neither Harleen nor Vicky spoke about their ugly breakup, at least not directly.

Post-breakup, Harleen unfollowed Vicky on social media. Harleen also wrote an emotional poem that clearly seemed like a breakup post meant about Vicky. She wrote: "Where I started. Where I am now. I didn't design this path of mine. I was welcoming his will. I found myself who I was. A small fish, in a big pond.". I have seen the performances and the nervousness. I have lived every day. I have made my own way. Those who limped up with me have not made me. I am not broken by a breakup. Victory doesn't heal me. Loss kills me. No. I consider myself complete. I have a swag of my own, I am a separate identity of myself. And I would love to be known as Harleen Sethi. I am Harleen Sethi. I think it will be unfair to call someone else my ex-boyfriend, right?"

Earlier, Harleen penned a note on Instagram about her breakup. “From where I started. To where I’ve come. I didn’t design this path. His will was welcome. Fearlessly hustling. Energetic and bustling. I found who I was. A small fish in a big pond. I enjoyed the eccentricities. Performances and anxieties. Feeling alive every day. Making a mark in my own way. Link ups don’t build me. Breakups don’t break me. Wins don’t fill me. Failures don’t kill me. I feel complete. I feel sufficient. I have my own swag. I am my own tag. #iammyowntag #harleensethi.”

Following this, Vicky confirmed at an award show that he was single when he said, “Hanji ekdum single. Ye dekho ekdum akela.” When the interviewer again insisted to confirm if he is telling the truth, the actor said, “Single. Ekdum”.