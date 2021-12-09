Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now husband and wife! They tied the knot in the Six Senses Fort Barwara today, December 9. Vicky and Katrina (VicKat) are married officially. If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif arrived at the mandap flaunting a red Sabyasachi lehenga, in a beautiful doli adorned with flowers. Both the bride and groom were brought to the beautifully decorated mandap in the sheesh mahal area of the fort. As per the latest reports, the big fat Indian wedding ceremony began around noon today and the couple will took pheras before 5 pm. Sound of dhols were e heard from the fort where the two will got married today. Baratis chanted ‘how’s the josh’ at the wedding possession. Reportedly, the couple will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings after the ceremonies and rituals.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Exchange Garlands in Royal 'Varmala' Ceremony Amidst Fireworks - Watch Viral Video

After their two wedding ceremonies, the couple is set to host a grand reception in the evening. The couple has already celebrated their sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Several Bollywood celebrities are already at the lavish resort of Rajasthan and to take part in the much-awaited wedding ceremony. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan, actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan and others are all set to take part in the wedding ceremony. Reportedly, they have been asked to leave their cell phones in their respective rooms while attending any of the wedding ceremonies. Apart from this, the guests have also been requested to refrain from posting pictures on social media. However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have already sold the right to their wedding footage to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore. As reported by ETimes, the wedding video will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022.

There are pictures and videos from the venue doing rounds on the internet. Check all the LIVE Updates From VicKat’s Wedding Day: