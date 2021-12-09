Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are now husband and wife! They tied the knot in the Six Senses Fort Barwara today, December 9. Vicky and Katrina (VicKat) are married officially. If reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif arrived at the mandap flaunting a red Sabyasachi lehenga, in a beautiful doli adorned with flowers. Both the bride and groom were brought to the beautifully decorated mandap in the sheesh mahal area of the fort. As per the latest reports, the big fat Indian wedding ceremony began around noon today and the couple will took pheras before 5 pm. Sound of dhols were e heard from the fort where the two will got married today. Baratis chanted ‘how’s the josh’ at the wedding possession. Reportedly, the couple will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings after the ceremonies and rituals.Also Read - Vicky Kaushal - Katrina Kaif Exchange Garlands in Royal 'Varmala' Ceremony Amidst Fireworks - Watch Viral Video

After their two wedding ceremonies, the couple is set to host a grand reception in the evening. The couple has already celebrated their sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Several Bollywood celebrities are already at the lavish resort of Rajasthan and to take part in the much-awaited wedding ceremony. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan, actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan and others are all set to take part in the wedding ceremony. Reportedly, they have been asked to leave their cell phones in their respective rooms while attending any of the wedding ceremonies. Apart from this, the guests have also been requested to refrain from posting pictures on social media. However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have already sold the right to their wedding footage to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore. As reported by ETimes, the wedding video will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022. Also Read - Newly Married Couple Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind, Watch Video To Find Out

There are pictures and videos from the venue doing rounds on the internet. Check all the LIVE Updates From VicKat’s Wedding Day:

Live Updates

  • 7:17 PM IST

    VICKY KAUSHAL – KATRINA KAIF’s VARMALA CEREMONY

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal’s first pic out as husband and wife | Bride Katrina and groom Vicky arrived at the mandap flaunting red Sabyasachi lehenga and beige sherwani, in a beautiful doli adorned with flowers.

  • 5:36 PM IST

    Arjun Kapoor reached Jaipur? It has been reported that Arjun Kapoor will be attending the high profile wedding. He will be followed by Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan, who are expected to reach the city by 6:30 pm.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal spent worth Rs 4.5 lakhs on their wedding sangeet cake |According to a report of Pinkvilla, the star of the show apart from Vicky and Kareena was a dreamy 5-tier cake that grabbed everyone’s attention. Especially curated by a Delhi-based patissier, the cake was adorned fully with berries that costed the couple about 4.5 lakhs, as per sources. It’s believed that the cake was created at the wedding venue, Six Senses Fort Banwara and was brought out during the Sangeet ceremony.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif has fulfilled her dream of having a royal ‘haveli’ wedding | An old Tweet of ZoomTV from 2012 has been going viral on social media that quoted saying, ‘Katrina: I want to get married in a haveli in a royal Indian style.’

  • 3:39 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif’s saath phere timings changed |The groom’s sehra bandi took place at 1:00 pm and the wedding rituals started at 3:00 pm. After the rituals the couple will take the seven pheras at dusk at 6 pm. There will be a dinner program from 8 pm at Sitaram Mandir

  • 3:30 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal is all set to marry Katrina Kaif! Baratis chant ‘how is the josh’ at wedding procession | Sound of dhols can be heard from the fort where the two will get married today watch video