Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: The day has finally come! Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot in the Six Senses Fort Barwara today, December 9. Vicky and Katrina (VicKat) are set to wed in Chauth Ka Barwara near Sawai Madhopur. If reports are to be believed, Vicky -Katrina will marry in two ceremonies in both their traditions and customs. As per the latest reports, the big fat Indian wedding ceremony will begin around noon today and the couple will take pheras between 3.30 pm to 3.45 pm. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the wedding mandap of the couple has been arranged in such a way that it faces a temple. Reportedly, the couple will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings before beginning their married life.

After their two wedding ceremonies, the couple is set to host a grand reception in the evening. The couple has already celebrated their sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Several Bollywood celebrities are already at the lavish resort of Rajasthan and to take part in the much-awaited wedding ceremony. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan, actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan and others are all set to take part in the wedding ceremony. Reportedly, they have been asked to leave their cell phones in their respective rooms while attending any of the wedding ceremonies. Apart from this, the guests have also been requested to refrain from posting pictures on social media. However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have already sold the right to their wedding footage to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore. As reported by ETimes, the wedding video will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022.

There are pictures and videos from the venue doing rounds on the internet. Check all the LIVE Updates From VicKat's Wedding Day:

Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Opulent Glass Mandap, Beautiful Doli, 7 White Horses Carriage And More

Live Updates

  • 2:08 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding rituals have been commenced | The main gate of the fort has been covered totally. See pics below.

  • 1:25 PM IST

    Inside photos from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding venue

  • 12:19 PM IST

    Katrina Shakes Leg On ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif danced on several Bollywood songs during their pre-wedding ceremonies. Reportedly, Katrina grooved to Sheila Ki Jawaani. She also taught her family members the hook step of Chikni Chameli.

  • 11:45 AM IST

    Vicky-Katrina To Have Honeymoon at Six Senses Fort Itself?

    As reported by ETimes, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will have their honeymoon break at Six Senses Fort Barwara itself. Reportedly, the VicKat will stay there till December 12. Earlier, it was being reported that the couple will fly to the Maldives for their honeymoon.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal Sings ‘Teri Ore’ For His Bride Katrina Kaif

    As per the reports, Vicky Kaushal danced his heart out during the sangeet ceremony last night at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. He also gave an impromptu performance as he sang ‘Teri Ore’ for his beautiful bride Katrina Kaif.
  • 11:18 AM IST

    DJ Chetas Plays Medley Of Katrina’s Songs At Sangeet Ceremony

    DJ Chetas, who arrived at Rajasthan for Katrina and Vicky’s wedding, played a medley of songs from Katrina’s films. Hos playlist includes songs such as Chikni Chameli, Sheila Ki Kawani and Kamli, among others.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    Katrina-Vicky To Have Grand Reception In The Evening

    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are getting married at the luxurious Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. After their two wedding ceremonies, the couple is set to host a grand reception in the evening.