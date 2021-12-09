Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Day LIVE: The day has finally come! Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot in the Six Senses Fort Barwara today, December 9. Vicky and Katrina (VicKat) are set to wed in Chauth Ka Barwara near Sawai Madhopur. If reports are to be believed, Vicky -Katrina will marry in two ceremonies in both their traditions and customs. As per the latest reports, the big fat Indian wedding ceremony will begin around noon today and the couple will take pheras before 6 pm. Sound of dhols can be heard from the fort where the two will get married today watch video. Baratis chant ‘how’s the josh’. Reportedly, the couple will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings before beginning their married life.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Paying 75% Of The Wedding Expense? Know The Truth Here

After their two wedding ceremonies, the couple is set to host a grand reception in the evening. The couple has already celebrated their sangeet, Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies. Several Bollywood celebrities are already at the lavish resort of Rajasthan and to take part in the much-awaited wedding ceremony. Filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan, actor Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Radhika Madan and others are all set to take part in the wedding ceremony. Reportedly, they have been asked to leave their cell phones in their respective rooms while attending any of the wedding ceremonies. Apart from this, the guests have also been requested to refrain from posting pictures on social media. However, if reports are to be believed, Vicky and Katrina have already sold the right to their wedding footage to an OTT platform for a whopping Rs 80 crore. As reported by ETimes, the wedding video will stream on Amazon Prime Video in early 2022. Also Read - Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal Wedding: From Salman to Kareena, List of Celebrities Who Haven't Been Invited to VicKat’s D-Day

There are pictures and videos from the venue doing rounds on the internet. Check all the LIVE Updates From VicKat’s Wedding Day: