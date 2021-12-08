Vicky-Katrina Wedding, Wedding Sangeet LIVE UPDATES: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan have reached Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s shaadi. While they didn’t reveal the same quite directly, they shared a fun video on 23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham from inside the royal suite where they are residing for the wedding of the year. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s mother has organised a special ladies sangeet night and the traditional function will take place today evening after Katrina Kaif is done with her Haldi ceremony during the daytime. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s families and friends continue to have a good time at their lavish wedding venue in Rajasthan. The couple celebrated two of their pre-wedding functions on Tuesday – Mehendi and Sangeet and on Wednesday, they are going to have an elaborate Haldi ceremony in which the bride and the groom are smeared with Haldi-paste as part of a pre-wedding ritual to make their skin radiate of love during the wedding.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Video to be Available on Amazon Prime Video on New Year?

Vicky-Katrina's friends and singers from the industry have arrived for the musical night. It will be a star studded night where who's who will be present. Aastha Gill, DJ Chetas, Manj Musik with Nindy Kaur are present at the destination.

As per the news floating in the media, the sangeet night with performances by singers will begin at night and will continue till morning. As more guests are expected to join Vicky and Katrina in the celebrations, more dance performances are also lined-up. Apart from all the wedding festivities, the guests have been given a full holiday-like treatment. They have a line-up including sightseeing, a tiger safari for selected guests and games at the venue to have the maximum fun at the shaadi of the year.

On Wednesday, as the couple have their Bollywood style sangeet party, the entire Six Senses Fort Barwara is decked up in lights. While no video from inside the wedding is available considering the strict ‘no phone’ policy, the venue could be seen totally lit up from outside.

Check out Live Updates from the Sangeet ceremony of Vicky And Katrina’s Wedding here: