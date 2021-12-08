Vicky-Katrina Wedding, Wedding Sangeet LIVE UPDATES: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan have reached Jaipur to attend Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s shaadi. While they didn’t reveal the same quite directly, they shared a fun video on 23 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham from inside the royal suite where they are residing for the wedding of the year. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal’s mother has organised a special ladies sangeet night and the traditional function will take place today evening after Katrina Kaif is done with her Haldi ceremony during the daytime. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s families and friends continue to have a good time at their lavish wedding venue in Rajasthan. The couple celebrated two of their pre-wedding functions on Tuesday – Mehendi and Sangeet and on Wednesday, they are going to have an elaborate Haldi ceremony in which the bride and the groom are smeared with Haldi-paste as part of a pre-wedding ritual to make their skin radiate of love during the wedding.Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Video to be Available on Amazon Prime Video on New Year?

Vicky-Katrina’s friends and singers from the industry have arrived for the musical night. It will be a star studded night where who’s who will be present. Aastha Gill, DJ Chetas, Manj Musik with Nindy Kaur are present at the destination. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Dances at Her Mehendi in a Green Kanjivaram Saree? Truth Behind The Viral Photo

As per the news floating in the media, the sangeet night with performances by singers will begin at night and will continue till morning. As more guests are expected to join Vicky and Katrina in the celebrations, more dance performances are also lined-up. Apart from all the wedding festivities, the guests have been given a full holiday-like treatment. They have a line-up including sightseeing, a tiger safari for selected guests and games at the venue to have the maximum fun at the shaadi of the year. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal To Visit Wife Katrina Kaif's London Home With Family Next Year

On Wednesday, as the couple have their Bollywood style sangeet party, the entire Six Senses Fort Barwara is decked up in lights. While no video from inside the wedding is available considering the strict ‘no phone’ policy, the venue could be seen totally lit up from outside.

Check out Live Updates from the Sangeet ceremony of Vicky And Katrina’s Wedding here:

Live Updates

  • 7:06 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Video to be Available on Amazon Prime Video

  • 5:55 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are planning to visit London next year |According to the India Today report, Katrina’s mom Suzanne Turquotte has invited Vicky Kaushal’s parents, Veena and Sham Kaushal to London. Kaushal is planning to visit Katrina’s family in London in January next year.

  • 5:54 PM IST

    As per sources, Vicky-Katrina, who are set to wed in Chauth Ka Barwara near Sawai Madhopur, will visit the nearby Chauth Mata temple to seek blessings before beginning their married life

  • 5:12 PM IST

    Mika Singh won’t attend Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding | In a chat with BollywoodLife, Mika Singh was asked if he would be performing at Katrina and Vicky’s wedding. The singer said that he ‘has been invited’ but due to ‘other professional commitments’, he won’t be attending the wedding.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Aastha Gill, DJ Chetas, Manj Musik with Nindy Kaur at Jaipur Airport | Also spotted at Jaipur airport today were Manj Musik, formerly of the bhangra band RDB, and his Nindy Kaur. No confirmation if they are there for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s sangeet but Vicky’s love for Punjabi music is well-known. It will be a big fat Punjabi wedding!

  • 3:28 PM IST

    Malavika Mohanan turns barati in VicKat Wedding | The latest actor who will be attending Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is his childhood friend Malavika Mohanan.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Is this Katrina and Vicky’s wedding invite? | A wedding invite is now going viral on social media as many fan clubs claim that it’s the real wedding invitation card. The pictures show a white wedding invite RSVPd by Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal sell their wedding video to an OTT platform? | As reported by a leading daily, the star couple has sold the rights to their wedding footage to Amazon Prime Video for Rs 80 crore. That’s also the reason why the guests have been made to sign an NDA before entering the wedding venue and they are not allowed to use their phones inside the wedding venue.