Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s Lovable First Anniversary Posts For Each Other Are Awwdorable And So Romantic, See Here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's lovable first anniversary posts for each other are awwdorable and so romantic.

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Lovable First Anniversary Posts For Each Other Are Awwdorable And So Romantic, See Here

Vicky-Katrina’s Lovable First Anniversary Posts: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif recently penned heartfelt romantic wish for each other as their wedding date marks one year. Their adorable anniversary notes were hailed by their friends, colleagues and fans. The power couple who is always spot on with their social media game always treat netzines with their stylish fashion statements and emotional posts as well. Vicky had recently dropped a heart-melting birthday quote for his father Shyam Kaushal on his Instagram story. As the actor is all geared up for his upcoming release Govinda Naam Mera, he took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his anniversary with Katrina.

Also Read:

VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRINA KAIF PEN HEARTFELT NOTES FOR EACH OTHER

The Govinda Naam Mera actor captioned his Instagram post as, “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine! ❤️😘🤗.” While Katrina wrote on her handle, “My Ray of Light ☀️

Happy One Year ……..❤️.” Both the actors shared their wedding photos that are breaking the internet. Netizens reacted with heart and heart-shaped-eye emojis.

CHECK OUT VICKY KAUSHAL AND KATRINA KAIF’S AWWDORABLE ANIIVERSARY POSTS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky’s Govinda Naam Mera releases on December 16, 2022. The Shashank Khaitan directorial also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, check out this space at India.com.