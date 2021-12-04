Vicky-Katrina Wedding: The big, massive, yet top-secret preparations for actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal‘s upcoming wedding are currently the talk of the town. There are rumours circulating about everything from the guest list to the venue to what the pair will wear to the invitations.Also Read - Did Vicky Kaushal Confirm His Wedding With Katrina Kaif? Watch Viral Video of Him at Kat's Home

New rumours say that numerous Dharamshalas have been rented in Chauth Ka Barwada, Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan for bouncers, and security personnel for Vicky and Katrina's rumoured December 7-9 wedding.

An event firm from Mumbai has booked 27 rooms and 5 halls for over 150 people from 4-10 December, according to Ram Avtar Gurjar, manager of Mata Trust Dharamshala. The event will be hosted in the Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Along with these, 30 rooms and 5 big halls of Meena Dharamshala in the Chauth Mata complex have been reserved from 5-10 December, along with the kitchen, by the events company.

Take a peek:

There is also information that Ranthambore’s Taj and various other hotels are also booked. Apart from this, it is reported that Katrina’s Mehendi has been ordered from Sojat, Rajasthan. Reports also suggest that seven white horses are to be selected for Vicky’s grand entry.

Recently, the district administration conducted a meeting to discuss law and order arrangements for the upcoming big fat wedding. The meeting was conducted on Friday in the presence of District Collector Rajendra Kishan, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh, ADM Suraj Singh Negi, and representatives of the event company.

Members of the hotel staff were also present in the meeting.

Reportedly, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal held a private and intimate Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s Mumbai home. Both families believed Diwali Day to be auspicious, thus the ceremony took place on that day.

Their romance rumours started after Katrina commented on “Koffee with Karan” that she would like to work with Vicky and that they would look great together. Vicky was overjoyed and made a fainting sign when she heard this. The two have been seen together at a number of events and gatherings. She was recently seen at a special screening of Vicky’s film ‘Sardar Udham.’

(With inputs from ANI)