Vicky Kaushal Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Dad Sham Kaushal: ‘Khichke Jhappi Twahnu’

Vicky Kaushal recently penned a heartfelt emotional note for his father Sham Kaushal on his special day.

Vicky Kaushal Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For Dad Sham Kaushal: 'Khichke Jhappi Twahnu'

Vicky Kaushal’s Birthday Wish For Dad Sham Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal who’s all geared up for his forthcoming film Govinda Naam Mera, rejoiced on the most special day in his life. The actor penned a heartfelt birthday note for his father Sham Kaushal on Instagram. Wishing the veteran action director, Vicky posted aa throwback picture of his Dad along with his mother Veena from 67th Filmfare Awards. In another photo shared earlier by the actor, he along with brother Sunny Kaushal, wife Katrina Kaif along with Sham and Veena are enjoying the awards night. The Govinda Naam Mera actor called his father his ‘pillar’ and ‘strength’ in the emotional note posted on his Instagram stories.

CHECK OUT VICKY KAUSHAL’S INSTAGRAM STORY DEDICATED TO SHAM KAUSHAL:

VICKY KAUSHAL’S HEART-MELTING NOTE FOR SHAM KAUSHAL

Vicky captioned his post as, “My pillar of strength… Happy Birthday, Dad!!! Khichke Jhappi Twahnu (one tight hug for you).” In the previous photo, the actor had dedicated his post to his family and written, “My pillars. My strength. My everything… blessed.” Sham Kaushal is known for his works in films like Asoka, Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, Black Friday and Krrish. He has also worked in Zubaan (2015) starring his son Vicky.

CHECK OUT VICKY KAUSHAL’S POST DEDICATED TO HIS FAMILY:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera directed by Shashank Khaitan, co-starring Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

For more updates on Vicky Kaushal and Sham Kaushal, check out this space at India.com.